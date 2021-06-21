How to use Cauldrons in Minecraft

When they were first introduced, cauldrons in Minecraft had one major use: holding water. Over the course of their existence, however, they have evolved. Cauldrons can hold multiple different substances with different uses, and there are five different substances that can be held in cauldrons overall, though two of them are exclusive to Bedrock Edition. Let’s take a look at how to use a cauldron in Minecraft.

Java & Bedrock Edition

Images via Mojang

These methods work in all versions of Minecraft.

Water

Havign water in a cauldron can offer some advantages. One, it is a concise way to fill potion bottles if you don’t have a water source in a space. Two, water in a cauldron is a way to have water in the Nether. Being able to dip into a water-filled cauldron to prevent lava or Blazemen burns is very helpful.

Fill Method(s)

Water Bucket poured inside Puts original water in bucket Fills all three levels

Water Bottle Leaves player with a glass bottle Fills one level at a time

Rainfall Overtime, rain slowly can fill a cauldron Fills one level at a time

Below Pointed Dripstone with water overhead Overtime, Pointed Dripstone slowly can fill a cauldron Fills one level at a time



Lava

A lava cauldron emits a light level of 15 and a Redstone level of 3 when used with a Redstone Comparator. It will still burn you if you go inside of it, but the lava cannot catch wood or other objects on fire when contained in a cauldron.

Fill Method(s)

Lava Bucket poured inside Puts original lava in bucket Fills all three levels

Below Pointed Dripstone with lava overhead Overtime, Pointed Dripstone slowly can fill a cauldron Fills one level at a time



Powdered Snow

While all of the other cauldron fills are purely liquid, Powdered Snow is the only fill that has a solid element. You can fall into the cauldron, but will not take freeze damage. Using an empty bucket on a full Powdered Snow cauldron will give you a Bucket of Powdered Snow, which can be used to place a Powdered Snow block.

Fill Method(s)

Powdered Snow Bucket poured inside Puts original water in bucket Fills all three levels

Rainfall Overtime, rain slowly can fill a cauldron Fills one level at a time



Bedrock Edition Only

Images via Mojang

These methods only work in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Dyed Water

Created by using dye on water in a cauldron, Dyed Water can be used to dye leather. This is an easy way to dye Leather Helmets, Leather Chestplates, Leather Pants and Leather Boots. You can also mix dye colors. This only works in Bedrock Edition.

Potions

Putting potions into a cauldron will fill it by one level at a time. Three potions of any kind, whether standard, splash or lingering, will fully a cauldron. Standing in the potion will not give you the potion effect, but it can be used to tip arrows. A full cauldron is the most efficient way, as it can tip a whole stack of arrows with whichever potion effect was put inside, and then the cauldron will empty. This only works in Bedrock Edition.

Fill Method(s)

Potion Bottle Leaves player with a glass bottle Fills one level at a time



Tipping Arrows by cauldron fluid level

1 Level 16 Tipped Arrows

2 Levels 32 Tipped Arrows

Full 64 Tipped Arrows



Other Information

Cauldrons can be crafted with seven iron ingots in a U shape, or found naturally generated in a Swamp Hut (Witch’s Hut). The cauldron is also a Jobsite block for villagers, connected to the Leatherworker profession.Cauldrons cannot hold ‘food’ items in any version, meaning stew, milk and honey cannot be put in a cauldron, regardless of them being liquid.