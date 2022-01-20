How to use charged shots in Windjammers 2

Learning how to play Windjammers 2 involves not just the general rules but also advanced techniques. Once you’ve mastered the basic moves, you’ll want to start using charged shots as often as possible. These augment all your regular throws with new twists, so it’s important to know how to execute them all. Here’s how.

Charging. First, you’ll need to be charged — this is required for every charged shot, as the name implies. To charge, you need to stand on the marker when the disc is knocked into the air with a lob or drop shot. You’ll know you’re fully charged when your character starts glowing with red energy, rather than the blue hue you’d get from the power gauge at the bottom of the screen.

Super custom shot. Doing a standard throw lets you use your Power Disc shot without needing a full power gauge. It won’t be as flashy as your ultimate throw usually is, but it will still fly forward in the same pattern.

Super lob & roll smash. These are paired up here because they have the same end result. The charged lob is like a standard lob, but it flies over the net like a tomahawk throw, sticks in the ground like a spinning wheel, and finally zips straight toward the goal. A roll smash is identical to a smash shot, but it also spins into the ground before moving toward the goal, just like the super lob. Both can trip up your opponent pretty well, as they almost look like a missed disc until they beam toward the goal for additional points.

Super spin shot. Using the same input you would for a curved shot will execute this move when you’re fully charged. It spirals forward wildly toward the goal — not unlike L. Biaggi’s Power Disc shot, but trickier. This is a great way to throw off your opponent in the middle of an intense volley.

Reversal. This might be the single coolest move you can pull off in all of Windjammers 2, and it works for all Power Disc shots. First, you need to be fully charged. Second, your opponent needs to send their Power Disc shot toward you. Third, you need to successfully catch that throw. If that all happens, input either a straight or curved shot, and you’ll send your opponent’s own Power Disc shot right back at them. Take that!