How to use Corentin Jennar in Triangle Strategy – cryomancer class guide

Corentin is similar to Frederica in Triangle Strategy, being great in magical attack and defense but poor in physical abilities. Instead of fire magic though, Corentin does ice damage, which freezes the ground and reduces the accuracy of anyone standing on it.

He also can do an area of effect ice attack or hit one singular spot for more significant damage. The singular attack will also decrease the speed of anyone it hits, giving another reason to use it instead of the area of effect attack.

Corentin’s biggest boon is his Wall of Ice attack, which raises three large pillars of ice and creates a wall to block enemy movement. This is amazing for blocking streets or alleyways, or stopping an enemy advance to allow you to retreat and heal your party.

As a general rule of thumb, any ability that will enable you to alter the field of battle is great in a tactics game. Wall of Ice also allows you to bottleneck enemies into only being able to attack certain characters at once, which is excellent if you put Erador in the said bottleneck with Geela and Benedict to buff him.