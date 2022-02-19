How to use Erador Ballentine in Triangle Strategy – Shieldbearer class guide

Erador is the tank of your Triangle Strategy party. He has the highest defense and health out of anyone and even has great strength. Put him on the front lines to draw enemy attention. His magic defense isn’t great, but he can still tank a few magical attacks thanks to his high health.

Right off the bat, Erador knows Provoke and Sprint. Provoke forces enemies to attack him within a limited range, whereas sprint increases his movement by one. Having more movement is always tremendous, so use his first turn to cast Sprint. If you can move him within a group of enemies, using Provoke will help keep your allies safe as Erador tank hits. Use him in conjunction with Serenoa and Roland to deal out loads of damage.

At level five, Erador learns Steelback, which cuts damage from behind in half. Enemies will always go for back attacks since they do critical damage, so this is a great passive skill to have that only boosts Erador’s usefulness.

Erador will have further and differing uses beyond just what players first experienced in the demo. With the ability to upgrade his class twice and obtain a host of new abilities, he will grow into his own and have specific skills matched to different chapter battles.