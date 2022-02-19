How to use Geela Breisse in Triangle Strategy – Physician class guide

As the name suggests, Geela is your main healer of the Triangle Strategy cast. She’s available from the first chapter onwards, and unless you constantly want to waste turns using items, you should deploy her for every chapter.

As one might expect, Geela has lousy offensive and defensive physical skills. Keeping her alive is paramount to any battle, so keep her well away from enemies. Her magical defense and attack are good, but she has no magical attacks as of yet, and you don’t ever want her taking damage to begin with. Geela wields a staff, which doesn’t do much damage but allows her to boost her magical attacks.

You can give her a health ring to boost her health pool, but you should be keeping her away from enemies altogether. Her curative spells have a decent range to them, so you can be further away from even your allies and still heal them up.

The only role Geela can play in the demo is healing others, so there isn’t much to say. She has a passive ability that allows her to recover to greater amounts if an ally has less than 50% of their health. If for some reason you don’t have anyone to heal, you can throw Geela into the mix of battle, but make sure it’s only a last resort and that she doesn’t get damaged too much.