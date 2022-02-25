No Soulsborne game is complete without gestures. Whether you just defeated a tough boss with companions, or smoked some poor soul during an invasion, gestures provide a way to “say” what you mean in a game without actually speaking or typing. From Hurrah to The Ring, there are a number of gestures for you to discover and use — here’s how to use gestures in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gestures can be accessed from the start menu. On the right hand side, you will see six slots for gestures — the starting six from the beginning of the game include Bow, Wave, Point Forwards, Jump For Joy, Rallying Cry, and Rest. If you are unhappy with these selections, you can change them by hitting Y on the gamepad, and choosing from your stock of gestures.

These aren’t the only gestures in the game, however — you can find a number of them scattered throughout Elden Ring. The first example of this is by clearing the tutorial area. Once you’ve maneuvered through the starter enemies and defeated your first boss, the “Strength” gesture will be sitting on the edge of a cliff. There are several more gestures to discover, so it’s worth checking hidden areas thoroughly to discover them.