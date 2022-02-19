How to use Hughette Bucklar in Triangle Strategy – Hawkbow class guide

Hughette provides a massive advantage to your Triangle Strategy party since she is a flying unit. Many battles will have significant differences in height when it comes to terrain, and Hughette is queen at utilizing this. Fly up high to get away from melee enemies and snipe them from above. Since attacks from a high advantage do more damage, Hughette will deal out massive attacks while staying out of the limelight.

What’s also great about Hughette is that follow-up attacks don’t have to be initiated by attacking directly beside an enemy. So if Hughette is shooting an enemy down below from the roof of a house, and Serenoa is on the opposite side of that enemy, then he will still do a follow-up attack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

One of Hughette’s weak points is that her hawk is vulnerable to arrows, so even if you manage to get up high, she can still be sniped by an enemy and get dealt a lot of damage. Luckily, her evasion is high, so she will dodge attacks more often than most.

Hughette does learn Fell Swoop at level five, but it’s a direct attack, so you’ll need to be right beside the enemy to initiate it. It does more damage, but she will have to be right in the fight instead of up high where she belongs.