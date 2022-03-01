How to use Incantations in Elden Ring

Elden Ring uses two major types of magic: incantations and sorceries. Building out an Elden Ring character is as versatile as your imagination. Some early information barriers may stop you from building the prophet of your dreams.

While your character’s intelligence stat governs sorceries, incantations are all about faith. While building your character, be sure to concentrate your runes on building up your faith stat throughout the game. The base requirements for incantations will rise as you progress through the game, so in addition to scaling the damage of your incantations, you’ll be ready to fold the next incantation into your loadout.

Incantations also require a focus in Elden Ring, and that focus is called a Sacred Seal. Prophets will begin with the Finger Seal, and if you’re considering a pivot to the golden arts, a Sacred Seal can be found relatively inexpensively from the merchant in the Roundtable Hold.

Incantations must also be memorized. Your character has a certain number of memory slots (expanded with memory stones) to assign spells to. This can be done by rest at Sites of Grace. Once you’re full of faith, have your incantations memorized, and equip your seal to your preferably to your left hand, your Tarnished is ready to unleash golden hell on the Lands Between.