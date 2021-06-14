How to use Over the Shoulder (OTS) Mode in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile battle royale games globally in which a total of 100 players fight against each other, and the last one standing is the winner. In order to eliminate the opponents, one must have good aiming and gun handling skills which can be done better if you are able to reduce the recoil of the weapon.

While there are a bunch of other factors affecting the recoil, the Over the Shoulder (OTS) mode definitely helps reducing it, as in this mode, the gun gets the support of the shoulder.

Screenshot by Gamepur

OTS mode is not enabled in PUBG Mobile by default and can be turned on by going to the in-game settings. Along with the recoil control, it will also give you a good shooting angle helping in knocking out the enemies easily.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is how to enable and use the Over the Shoulder Mode: