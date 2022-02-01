How to use the Phase Driver in Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance

Apex Legends players love to joke that each new season’s map rework is just taking the existing map and hitting it with a natural disaster. Partly keeping in line with that tradition, Season 12: Defiance scrambles Apex Legends’ Olympus map with loads of ethereal debris and new points of interest. And to motivate Apex Legends players to actually visit the new POIs, they feature interactive new objects like the Phase Driver.

The Phase Driver is a permanent new addition to Olympus, and in keeping with similar interactive objects in Apex Legends, we don’t expect to see it added to other maps in the future. In Apex Legends terms, interactive means you can get loot from it. Much like the Flyers on Kings Canyon, loot vaults and drones on World’s Edge, and Prowler and Spider nests on Storm Point, the Phase Driver on Olympus is a new loot delivery system that players can go to for a chance to grab better gear.

The Phase Driver is located at the southern-most corner of Olympus, across from that arch that turns into a painful gatekeeping chokepoint whenever the final circle happens to be in Hydroponics. Once you have arrived at the Phase Driver, all you have to do is hit the interact key: the Driver will spawn three loot balls similar to the ones carried by drones on World’s Edge, and one of them is guaranteed to be of Gold rarity. The Phase Driver goes on a 45-second cooldown after each use, and you can theoretically camp it for more loot, though you should be aware that the noise it makes is quite loud and will inevitably lead other squads to you.