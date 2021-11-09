How to use photo mode in Jurassic World Evolution 2

You can catch your dinosaurs doing some pretty adorable things in Jurassic World Evolution 2. If you want to show off what your dinosaurs are up to or share your facility’s progress with a friend, you can take a screenshot of it. But if you want to be a bit more creative, you can take a picture of your game in Jurassic World Evolution 2’s photo mode. Here’s how you activate the photo mode.

You can activate the photo mode at any time by going into the menu while playing Jurassic World Evolution 2. In the available options, you should see the ability to enter capture mode. The capture mode is the game’s photo mode, and you can have the game playing while you’re in this mode or pause it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While in photo mode, you can modify your screen’s frame, have it letterbox, adjust the filters, or turn guidelines on and off to set up the ideal shot. You’ll also be able to roll the camera, raise it, slow the movement if you’re playing the game, or make it move faster. Once you’ve created the ideal scene for your screenshot, hide the UI and then you can take a perfect picture to save or share with a friend.