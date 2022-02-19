How to use Roland Glenbrook in Triangle Strategy – spear knight class guide

Since he’s on horseback, Roland is great at getting around enemies and going long distances, which is paramount in a tactics game like Triangle Strategy. Wielding a spear allows for his primary attack to pierce two enemies at once, which in tandem with his high movement, means he can often do back attacks and sometimes even against two enemies at once.

Despite having high movement, it’s important to remember that you shouldn’t use Roland to charge into the enemy army right away. Triangle Strategy is a game that you should play defensively, letting the enemy come to you. If you wait for the enemy to get closer and gather in front of you, you can then use Roland to attack two of them at once.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Roland doesn’t need a lot of explanation since he’s a fundamental unit. All of his special attacks do physical damage — use them at the appropriate times. Double Thrust does more damage but can only attack one unit at a time, unlike his basic spear attack, which hits two units. Roland is also weak to spears himself, so keep him away from any enemies that wield them.

In the first chapter, he starts in an area separate from your other units, but with a lot of height advantages. Bide your time and bait a few enemies into coming towards you so you can abuse the high ground.