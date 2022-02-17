How to use Rudolph Mueller in Triangle Strategy – hunter class guide

Available only if you choose to visit Aesfrost after chapter 2 of Triangle Strategy, Rudolph is another archer you can add to your team. Unlike Hughette though, Rudolph is much more of a tank but at the expense of being slower and more likely to get hit.

Use Rudolph in the same way you would Hughette, but don’t be afraid if you have to throw him on the front lines. His Straight Shot attack will do more damage than his regular attack, but there is a limit to how high and low the shot can go.

Rudolph differs from everyone else in your party because of his ability to set deadly traps. His Steel Trap ability allows him to put a pitfall on the battlefield that will end enemy turns if they step on it. This also stops them dead in their tracks as well as does damage and is a great way to direct the flow of battle and protect certain characters since you can place three traps on the field of battle at once.

Rudolph is both an offensive and support unit that is great for disrupting the enemy and being a real thorn in their side. Rudolph will have further and differing uses beyond the initial demo. With the ability to upgrade his class twice and obtain a host of new abilities, he will grow into his own and have specific skills matched to different chapter battles.