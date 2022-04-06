The Scavenger is one of the many classes you can choose to play as in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You’ll need to make sure you unlock a character in this class if you want to access specific parts of the game. The Scavenger’s abilities are extremely useful, but they can be tricky. In this guide, we share how to use Scavenger abilities in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Before you can use any Scavenger abilities, you need to unlock them. The best way to access them is to work through Episode VII: The Force Awakens and complete the first mission. After this point, you’ll become Rey and BB-8. The two of them will be scavenging a crashed Star Destroyer, and along the way, Rey will pick up a handful of blueprints that you’ll need to acquire to unlock these abilities. Once you’ve completed those blueprints, you can use them on any Scavenger in the game.

When you’re ready to use them, switch to your Scavenger character. You’ll then need to hold down the class ability button, which will vary depending on what platform you’re using. For example, Xbox players will need to hold down the B button.

After holding down the ability button, a menu will appear with the three scavenger abilities you can use. Select any of them, and your Scavenger will pull out the tool, and you can then use it in the world. You’ll want to grab these tools early in your adventure to make sure you can use them throughout the rest of the game.