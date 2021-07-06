The original Space Jam movie transcended past fans of basketball because it involved Looney Tunes and Michael Jordan. Now the newest movie is trying to replicate the same thing, but with LeBron James. With the movie’s focus on its digital world, it is not that surprising that they decided to make a video game as well. After working on it for about six months, Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game has released for Xbox.

Oddly enough, the game is not a basketball game, but instead, a short beat ‘em up adventure that you can play for free. While it is not a basketball game, a basketball does play an essential role in the gameplay. Here is how to use the basketball in Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game.

At all times while you are playing Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game, you will see a silver basketball. You can walk, run, and jump with the ball, and if you are playing multiplayer, pressing B will pass it to another player. Whenever it goes offscreen, Tweety will retrieve it and drop it in the middle of the screen for you.

This basketball is meant to be used for offensive means. Press X and your character will throw the ball in whatever direction they are looking. For most enemies, it will bounce off of them and do a little damage. After it hits them, the ball will fly through the air. If you can make contact with it again, you will send it right back at the enemy again for even more damage. The number of times you hit it will result in you getting extra points.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All enemies are vulnerable to the basketball attack except for one. The J.A.D.A. robot will catch the ball anytime you throw it at them. After a second or two of them holding the ball, they will throw it back at you, so be careful not to get hit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The basketball is an interesting inclusion for a beat ‘em up genre entry like this. It doesn’t necessarily change the game, and if enemies surround you, the ball can get a little annoying when you want to do regular attacks, and it just keeps bouncing back into your arms. Regardless, get your timing down and you will become a master at volleying the basketball off of enemy faces.