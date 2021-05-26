How to use the Cage Ball in Knockout City

When you pick up a special ball in Knockout City, you are looking to have a true weapon in your hands. A dodgeball that can completely change the course of a battle if used right. Something that makes you a force to be reckoned with. That is definitely the case if you are playing with a Cage Ball. As you might expect from its name, this ball looks a lot like a cage but also has police siren lights around the side of it. Here is how you can effectively use the Cage Ball in Knockout City.

Like the other special balls in Knockout City, you will know the Cage Ball is the selected unique item of the game at the start of the match. What is different about it is when you hit an enemy without it being caught, they will be trapped inside the ball for a brief period of time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When someone is trapped inside the ball, you can see the bar denoting when they will break out around the ball itself. When you are trapped inside the cage, you can control where you roll, but you cannot break out of an opponent picking you up unless the timer expires.

Anyone on either team can pick up a Cage Ball with someone inside. An effective way to get a quick knockout is to toss the person into a hazard or off the map. If you have another ball nearby, you can also easily get a hit on the trapped person since they cannot defend themselves by tackling or catching the incoming ball.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Cage Ball is probably the most interesting special ball in Knockout City because of all the ways it changes an engagement. It completely removes one player from being a threat and can even turn them into ammo for yourself or your teammates if you do not choose to go for the easy knockout.