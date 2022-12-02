How to use the Grizzco Splatana in Splatoon 3

Grizzco’s weapons always add a bit of fun to Splatoon’s Salmon Run. They’re rare, modified weapons that players have a small chance of getting during any of the runs in the mode. In the latest Wildcard Rotation of Splatoon 3’s Salmon Run, fans got introduced to the Grizzco Splatana. Just like with every new weapon being added to the game, players are trying to understand its strengths and weakness. So the question is, how do you use the Grizzco Splatana in Splatoon 3?

How to use the Grizzco Splatana

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’ve used a Splatana weapon before, you’ll be familiar with how that class of weapon works. Normal attacks, where you tap on the ZR button, light swings that do a bit of damage. However, when you hold down on the button and charge the attack then let go, you do a powerful slash. The same is said here, but the giant difference is that Grizzco Splatana’s range is very short, which is its biggest downside. So, if you want to hit anything, you’re going to need to be very close to the enemy to hit it.

While this may sound terrible, in return, the weapon does deal high levels of damage. Its charged slash, especially can one-shot enemies thanks to its piercing property. So enemies like the Flyfish, which is deemed one of the most menacing Boss Salmonids by players, can be dealt with ease by using the weapon’s charged projectile attack.

Here are the damage stats for the Grizzco Splatana.

Damage Type of Attack 180 Projectile (Tap) 200 Swing (Tap) 400 Projectile (Charged) 1200 Charged

Another positive, to the Grizzco Splatana is that it has a decent ink tank capacity. So, unlike the Grizzco Stringer, which constantly had you replenishing ink due to its high ink consumption, you won’t be needing to worry about that here with the Grizzco Splatana.

Grizzco Splatana gameplay in Salmon Run

If you have the Grizzco Splatana, you need to play aggressively. You can easily wipe out bosses with your weapon thanks to your piercing. So, use that to your advantage by focusing on the Boss Salmonids, especially ones that are giving your team trouble.