How to get and use the Grizzco Stringer in Splatoon 3 Salmon Run

The Grizzco Stringer is a brand new weapon introduced Splatoon 3’s Salmon Run through the first all-random rotation on October 1. It’s a modified Tri-Stringer that is able to shoot up to nine explosive shots, compared to the three that a normal Tri-Stringer can do. While the output of this weapon is certainly its star quality, it’s not without its drawbacks and because of that players are still trying to figure out how exactly this weapon plays into Salmon Run.

How to get the Grizzco Stringer in Splatoon 3

Just like the only Grizzco-modified weapons in the game, the only way to get a Grizzco Stringer is through Salmon Run. When you’ll get it is up to chance. When it was released, it was deemed a “rare weapon” which meant that players had a lower chance of acquiring it than the others weapons. Though some community members have said that they have gotten it twice in a single run, so if luck is on your side, you may be able to get your hands on the Grizzco Stringer sooner rather than later.

It’s important to keep in mind that this weapon won’t always be available. It’ll be rotated in and out, so you will need to pay close attention to when rotations include a “rare weapon” in its lineup because there’s a high chance that it’s the Grizzco Stringer.

How to use the Grizzco Stringer in Splatoon 3

As mentioned earlier, the Grizzco Stringer is able to shoot out nine explosive shots. If you just shot them out without any charge, the shots do 315 damage. However, if you fully charge them up, they can do a massive 1350 damage. A full charge shot will splat most Salmonids, with the exception of the Flyfish and any King Salmonids. The weapon also charges relatively fast, making it easy for players to do tap shots that still pack a punch. However, the weapon isn’t without its issues.

The Grizzco suffers from two major problems: the major one being its ink consumption and that its difficult to aim your shots. When you do a tap shot, it consumes about 10% of your ink while a fully charged shot will take up 30% of your ink. When you’re getting surrounded by enemies, especially in waves like the Glowfly Rush or in a high tide, you won’t necessarily have the time or the area to constantly be refilling your tank. So if you’re just shooting without a second thought in dire situations like this, you’re going to get yourself splatted.

When it comes to aiming, the nine different crosshairs are scattered haphazardly unlike the regular Tri-Stringer which are all in a perfect line. So, your shots are much more scattered so it can be difficult to hit your enemies with them, especially if you’re just tapshooting.

So, what’s the best situation to get the Grizzco Stringer in? The answer to that is when you’re fighting Cohozuna. Cohozuna is a massive target, so even with the spread-out shots that this weapon has, you’ll be able to hit him with most of them. Plus, the Grizzco Stringer is one of the few weapons currently in the game that can deal more damage per second than the Egg Cannon. If you fully charge the Stringer, you’ll do a decent bit of damage against it and you can do this three times before having to refill your tank.