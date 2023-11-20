There are several pieces of items and equipment that you can you in Risk of Rain Returns. Many of these items have mysterious uses that you can unravel as you play the game, but the Strange Battery is one of the more challenging secrets to learn about.

You have little to no item description for this equipment, and if you try to use it, the item looks similar to the Tesla Coil. It will send out a small bolt of electricity, but beyond this effect, it doesn’t seem to hold much purpose. However, it’s much more useful than you might think. Here’s what you need to know about how to use the Strange Battery in Risk of Rain Returns.

Can You Use the Strange Battery in Risk of Rain Returns?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Strange Battery is an item you can only use to unlock the secret character, the Robomando, in Risk of Rain Returns. Outside of being used to unlock this character, I have not seen any other use for the Strange Battery. When I equipped it on my character, it released a small zap of electricity but did little to damage the enemies around me. It’s only an item I could use to unlock the Robomando, and I think that outside of this use, you won’t find any other reason to utilize this item.

Related: Providence Trials In Risk of Rain Returns [Fully Explained]

If you find the Strange Battery during your Risk of Rain Returns run, you have to use it at a certain location. You need to head to the bottom of the ship of the final level, and look for the dancing golems. From there, you can find a hidden passage to the left of them and follow this route. You’ll go to an open chest with “one equipment” on it. Place the Strange Battery inside this container, and then you’re ready.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next step to unlocking the Robomando is to die or beat the game by this point and then the new game. In the second level of the next game, seek out a similar chest with red markings, and the Robomando will appear. You’ll then be able to use this new character to your roster in a future run of Risk of Rain Returns.