How To Unlock Robomando In Risk of Rain Returns (Secret Survivor Guide)

There are multiple characters you can unlock as you progress through Risk of Rain Returns. Many of these characters are listed on the main roster screen, but there is a hidden one you can unlock called the Robomando.

The Robomando is a hidden character the development team did not share with the community. Instead, they let them figure it out, and solve how to unlock this character. Thankfully, the process is not too complicated, but it is specific, and it can be time-consuming. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Robomando in Risk of Rain Returns.

All Steps to Unlock The Robomando in Risk of Rain Returns

To unlock the Robomando, you must travel 6,500 meters using the Hydraulic Gauntlet. The Loader only unlocks this ability, so you must first unlock them. You can open the Loader by obtaining at least 30 unique items during Risk of Rain Returns in a single run. You can complete this objective on any Survivor of your choice, and you can obtain any 30 unique items; it all comes down to making sure you meet this criteria, and you’ll finish the challenge for the Robomando.

Now, when playing as the Loader, you need to use the Hydraulic Gauntlet frequently to complete this challenge. Reaching the 6,500-meter mark is difficult, meaning understanding how this power works. You can use the Hydraulic Gauntlet against enemies or walls, and they will bring you toward the target. You’ll swing where you need to go and cover the distance.

You can complete this in any way you choose. For my playthrough, I focused on using the Hydraulic Gauntlet as often as possible, swinging to multiple positions, and avoiding most enemies. I even activated the teleporter on the first level to make things easier. This probably isn’t how you want to unlock the Robomando in Risk of Rain Returns, but it’s a good, effective way to try this new character.

Once you’ve gone more than 6,500 meters, you can choose to perish, and you’ll have completed the challenge. The Robomando will appear in your roster, and you can give them a try, checking out their various abilities and seeing if their playstyle fits yours in Risk of Rain Returns.