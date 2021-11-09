How to use the Vigor, Magpie, and Poison Sense traits in Hunt: Showdown

While some traits in Hunt: Showdown are considered meta-defining and others languish in obscurity, the game certainly has no shortage of traits to empower diverse playstyles. Notably, many traits also work together to enable thematic builds for players who like to roleplay as trappers, sharpshooters, or monster-hunting pugilists. This is true for the Magpie, Poison Sense, and Vigor traits, which were introduced together, seemingly around the theme of consumable Shot effects.

Vigor

: 38. Upgrade cost: 4 points.

Taking the time to actively use Vigor could leave you vulnerable. The trait isn’t very strong for the price point, and it is not necessarily recommended for just any player. However, it can be quite helpful to those who already habitually use Dark Sight traits like Vigilant, Serpent, and Bladeseer, giving them a bit of passive help over the course of a match. It also notably works with the effect of Regeneration Shots, bringing them up to the default regeneration speed. If you like to use these Shots, Vigor is a decent pick.

Poison Sense

: 84. Upgrade cost: 1 point.

In theory Poison Sense pairs well with certain custom ammo and Poison Trip Mines, allowing you to track players you tag with your venomous tools. However, if we are being realistic, you simply shouldn’t use Poison Sense, and you can safely consider it a dead trait whenever you happen you get it on a new Hunter or as floor loot. Poison hasn’t been a viable damage type in Hunt: Showdown in a long time, because Antidote Shots cancel it completely, and most players pop a Shot at the start of every match by default. Being Poisoned is among the most annoying things that could happen in Hunt: Showdown, and now that there’s a 1-point Poison wall-hack trait in the game there is even less reason not to use Antidote shots preemptively. To top things off, the same update which introduces the Poison Sense trait also substantially lowers the cost and Rank requirement of Antidote Shots.

Magpie

: 1. Upgrade cost: 1 point.

Magpie is the winner of the bunch, as it doesn’t require a particular playstyle or investment in things like Dark Sight traits or Poisonous equipment. This cheap little trait gives you a slight bit of help when picking up the Bounty, which is typically needed to survive the trek to extraction. The duration of Antidote, Stamina, and Regeneration Shots in Hunt: Showdown is cumulative, meaning that the Magpie effect will never be wasted if you popped the matching Shot earlier in the match. For the price, Magpie is a great trait to equip on any Hunter.