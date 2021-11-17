How to vote on The Game Awards 2021 – How to vote for Game of the Year and More

The annual Game Awards ceremony is happening on December 9 in Los Angeles, and public voting for honors like Game of the Year, Best Community Support, and more is now live.

Fans hoping to have their say in who wins at the event can place their votes on the official website after signing in with an existing social media account. The nominees for the Game of the Year award are Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil Village. Public votes for the 30 categories of the show will be counted alongside a professional jury from various outlets covering games.

This year’s show is set to return to the Microsoft Theater as an in-person event, after holding a virtual show last year. Official places to watch the show have not been disclosed, but fans can expect to see the festivities on the official YouTube and Twitch channels, and like previous years, co-streaming of the event is allowed and encouraged for content creators.

Producer Geoff Keighley has cited this year’s show as the largest one to date, with plans to showcase more than 40 games at the event. That number will not include any games with NFT-based mechanics, which have proven to be a controversial topic among gaming fans since the technology hit the mainstream this year.

Viewers can expect to see a healthy number of new announcements and premieres at the show, which has grown into a major event in the games industry since Keighley inaugurated the show in 2014. Last year’s show gave the coveted Game of the Year award to The Last of Us Part II. The Game Awards will air live from Los Angeles on December 9 at 8 PM ET.