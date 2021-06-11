How to walk over Powder Snow in Minecraft

You can find Powder Snow in the mountains and higher altitudes in your Minecraft world. While the snow is fun to place inside a bucket or collect in a cauldron, it can be dangerous if you’re not careful. If you spend too much time in it, eventually, your character will take damage, and you’ll start to freeze. Walking through the snow also slows you down, making it harder to escape it.

A good way to walk through it is by placing a pair of leather boots on your character. Having a pair of leather boots ensures, so your character walks over these blocks without any trouble. When you’re wearing the leather boots, you will naturally move through the powder snow, but with a quick jump on top of them, you’ll be able to glide over them as if they were any other block.

The trick is to make sure you do the jump while wearing the boots. Without the jump, you continue to move through and remain stuck inside of the powder snow blocks. Thankfully, you won’t take any freezing damage because you’re wearing one piece of leather armor, but your movement is slowed significantly. You can acquire a set of leather boots by collecting four pieces of leather or by combining two pairs of partially damaged leather boots to create a pair set to full health.