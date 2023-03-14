How to watch Creator Clash 2 – livestreams, participating creators, and more

Creator Clash 2 is back for another round, and it looks to be an even bigger event than last year with new and returning fighters and a bigger crowd, and all the profits again going to charity. Given the previous events’ success, it’s likely a lot of people will be looking to tune in to the event and see some of their favorite creators duke it out, so we put together this guide to give you all the details of the event, including prices, fights, and the creators taking part in the event.

When is Creator Clash 2? How to watch it and more

Creator Clash 2 is set to happen on Saturday, April 15, 2023, and will be taking place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, and will be streamed on the platform Moment.

This will be a PPV event, meaning those who want to watch the fight will need to purchase a ticket to watch the live stream, which can be found on the official Creator Clash website. The current price for a PPV ticket is $24.99, with tickets on the day going up to $34.99. Those who live nearby or are willing to make the trip can purchase in-person tickets ranging from roughly $30 up to $250, depending on the seat.

Fight lineup

The current fight lineup is as follows:

Main event: Ian “iDubbbz” Jomha vs. Alex Wassabi

Ian “iDubbbz” Jomha vs. Alex Wassabi Harley Morenstein (Epic Meal Time) vs. Former WWE Star John Hennigan

Froggy Fresh vs. Chris Ray Gun

Marisha Ray (Critical Role) vs. Haley Sharpe (YodelingHaley)

Myth (Myth_YT) vs. Hundar (MuscleParty)

Arin Hanson (GameGrumps) vs. Jarvis Johnson

Alanah Pearce (Charalanahzard) vs. RIPMika

CrankGameplays vs. Leonhart

Nathan Barnatt (Dad) vs. AB Ayad (Starkilla/The H3 Podcast)

Jaelaray vs. Abelina Sabrina

Jack Manifold (JackManifoldTV) vs. Dakota Olave

As of March 13, the GoodGuyFitz vs. Ididathing fight has been canceled due to an injury suffered by Ididathing, and it is currently unknown if another fight will replace the matchup.

As well as these creators stepping into the ring, there are plenty of those working elsewhere for the event. The pre-show will be hosted by Jacksepticeye and Markiplier, with Amouranth and Esfand conducting the pre-fight interviews with the boxers and Chills with the post-fight interviews. Commentary duty falls on Tony Jeffries, Wade Plemons, and MoistCritikal, with Akinola Verissimo as the in-ring announcer and SuperMega set to perform the national anthem.

What charities will be benefiting from the event?

Like the previous Creator Clash, all net profits will go towards charities chosen by the fighters, which are as follows:

Nami

Able Gamers

Kidney Fund

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

Kids Cancer Foundation

Cure Sarcoma

American Heart Association

Alzheimer’s Association

Critical Role Foundation

MS Society

The previous event was a huge success, raising over $1.3 million for charity, and this year looks to be an even bigger event and will likely raise even more money for good causes.