How to watch the new Arenas teaser in Apex Legends

The new Season 9 teaser for the new Arenas game mode is live in Apex Legends. That said if you want to watch it, you need to make sure you have done all of the prerequisites, and in the correct order. There are three major steps to unlocking the teaser and they are as follows: getting a Corrupted Keycard, accepting the keycard mission and scanning the Arena Holo-Sprays. Here is how to do every step.

Getting a Corrupted Keycard

Screenshot via Gamepur

No matter the map, if there is a neutral care package near you: open it. An extra item will fly out of each side onto the ground. You only have to pick up one, and you can leave the others for your teammates, or just leave them if all players already have them.

Accepting the Corrupted Keycard Challenge

Screenshot via Gamepur

Once you have the Corrupted Keycard, the next time you are in the lobby it will appear on the bottom right of your lobby screen. Click it to get an audio message and a new set of two challenges involving scanning Holo-Sprays.

Scanning Holo-Sprays

Screenshot via Gamepur

There are Holo-Spray galore scattered around both Kings Canyon and Olympus. You have to scan only six in total, but it must be three from each map. All of the Holo locations are listed in purple on these wonderful maps from well-respected leaker and content creator, Shrugtal.

Corrupted Keycards are now available from lootbins (?) and care packages.



"Data Holospray" spawn points are mapped out here for both maps, with the purple circles. Sorry, didn't have a way to put nice big markers on, so you'll have to open and zoom in to see the circles. pic.twitter.com/n9xNkn8SkS — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) April 16, 2021

Watching the Arenas Teaser

Screenshot via Gamepur

Once all of this is completed, head to the Firing Range by yourself and go up to the new platform. The button will be ready to activate at this point, and you can view the full arenas teaser.

A Badge Reward

Screenshot via Gamepur

Once you watch the teaser, you will also automatically get a brand-new Legendary-tier Badge, featuring Ash, called ‘Impress Me’.