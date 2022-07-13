How to watch the PUBG Mobile Blackpink concert

The popular game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, also widely-known as PUBG, has taken part in multiple crossovers since its release in 2017. We’ve seen the game collaborate with anime series like Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen to video games such as League of Legends and Resident Evil 2. So, it comes as no surprise to see the game take on a new collaboration. This time it’s with the K-POP group BLACKPINK. What makes this collaboration special is that a virtual concert will be held as well as an event.

When does the PUBG Mobile Blackpink concert start?

The concert will run across two weekends. The dates are different depending on your location.

North and South America

July 22-23

July 29-30

Rest of the World

July 23-24

July 30-31

At the time of writing, the showtimes for the concerts haven’t been announced. We will keep you updated when those times are released.

How to watch the PUBG Mobile Blackpink virtual concert?

If you want to be able to get into the concert, all you have to do is download the game before July 15 to receive a free in-game concert ticket. On July 16, all players with the game will be able to download the concert resource pack.

PUBG Mobile Blackpink Event details

Image via Tencent

The BLACKPINK event will be held later this year in September and lasting to November. The following items and special in-game events will occur during these dates: