How to watch Twitch’s Streamer Awards Live

The Twitch Streamer Awards is an upcoming awards program celebrating Twitch and its creators. Many categories have been announced, including Best Battle Royale Streamer, Best ASMR, and Best Vtuber. Here is where to catch the presentation live.

The show, hosted by streamers MayaHiga and QTCinderella, takes place this Saturday, March 12, starting at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET. The event is being held in person for the nominees, but fans can tune in to co-host QTCinderella’s Twitch channel to watch the entire show live. Voting has already ended, so all that is left is to tune in and support your favorite creators.

While fan voting has already ended, the full list of categories and nominees can be found on the show’s official website. Several surprises are also in store, with the possibility of more surprise winners also being announced in the days leading up to the big event.

One major category being presented will be Legacy Award. The nominees for this prestige category are as follows:

Sodapoppin

Pokimane

Summit1g

Scarra

The Twitch Streamer Awards tagline boasts that it’s created by streamers, for streamers, and powered by fans. The voting is weighted in a 70/30 split. The creators want to ensure the show isn’t purely a popularity contest, but many of the nominees have been rallying their communities to support as much as possible.