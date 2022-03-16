How to whip in Monster Energy Supercross 5

In the sport of motocross, whips can be a very useful tool should you make a wrong turn or move in the wrong direction. Whips are used primarily to realign a bike after a jump. This move is not only pretty cool to look at, but it can be very helpful should you feel that your bike is not properly lined up with the ground before landing from a jump. So, how can you do a whip in Monster Energy Supercross 5? Let’s take a look.

To do a whip in Monster Energy Supercross 5, you’ll need to do a two-input combo. When on the ramp, shift and hold both the left and right analog sticks in the same direction. This means that if you are moving to the left with the bike, make sure to shift the right stick to the left, as well. Do the exact same when moving to the right, but in reverse. Shift both sticks to the right, in that case.

These instructions are exactly the same when attempting a whip before landing on to the ground after a jump off the ramp. Shift both the left and right sticks either to the left, or the right.