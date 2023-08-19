Pokémon Go – How to Win 30 Raids Using a Team of All Unique Pokémon Species

The level-up research tasks for those attempting to reach level 50 in Pokémon Go contain some of the game’s hardest challenges. These tasks are meant to encourage trainers to overcome obstacles in a creative fashion.

Players will need to complete all Pokémon Go level-up research tasks to level up, alongside the massive amount of experience they need to earn. For those looking to make it to level 47, one of the tasks you need to do is win 30 raids using a team of all unique Pokémon species.

Tips For Winning 30 Raids With Unique Companions in Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic

There are several ways to tackle the “Complete 30 Raids with Unique Pokémon Species” Pokémon Go challenge. The first strategy is to optimize the Pokémon choices you take into the battle and make sure none of them are the same.

Doing this means you want to have multiple Pokémon of the same typing in your group. So having a Charizard with a Darmanitan is fine, but having two Charizards or two Darmanitans in your roster won’t count toward one of the 30 raids.

To make the process faster, you may want to do lower level Pokémon Go raids, such as the one or three-star raids. These battles are normally a bit easier, so long as you know the type of Pokémon you’ll be battling, you can counter them fairly effectively. If you and a few friends work together to complete a three-star raid, you won’t have to worry too much about your Pokémon team, as the sheer number of trainers will be able to take down the weaker Pokémon.

This is the perfect Pokémon Go challenge to knock out during Community Day, Raid events, or Spotlight Hours, as large numbers of Raids are more readily available. Because of this, players may want to save it for the next time they are out with friends in a Gym-heavy, populated location.