How to win rucks in Rugby 22

Once a tackle is successfully made in Rugby 22, a ruck usually occurs right after this event. Rucks are events in which two or more players from the two different teams are engaged in a battle for the ball. These players will pile up in a feat of strength, in order to win possession of the ball and continue pressing towards the opposing team’s end. So, what do you need to do in order to win a ruck in Rugby 22? Let’s take a look.

In order to win rucks, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. When the ruck forms, a circle will encase the players involved, and this circle will feature blue and orange portions. The orange indicates the opponent’s position, while the blue indicates the position for Player 1. The goal is to ensure that the blue engulfs the orange. Once that occurs, the user can then press A/X to extract the ball from the ruck, and then try to pass it out.

However, this is a situation in which in most cases, more players will need to be added in order to win the possession. To do, press B/Circle to add more players to the ruck. Usually, adding more players will improve the chances of winning. However, it’s not guaranteed.

So, be aware of this, as calling too many players could leave the opposition with a good opportunity to move down the pitch if the ruck goes in their favor.