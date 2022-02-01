How to win scrums in Rugby 22

If there’s one thing that rugby might be most well-known for, it’s the scrums. Nacon and Eko Software’s Rugby 22 has scrums, as users can battle against the opposition for the ball in situations in which one is called. So, how can you win scrums in Rugby 22? Let’s go over the controls.

When a full-fledged scrum occurs, one individual out on the pitch will drop the ball between the two teams. Here, it will be important to follow the instructions on the screen. Before the two teams square up in the scrum, users will be prompted to tap a number of control combinations. Generally, these combos include tapping both triggers (L2/R2 and LT/RT) as well as pushing up or down on the analog sticks.

Once the ball has been put in straight by tapping A/X, a faint, blue circle will appear above the much larger circle that is around the players of the two teams. Users will need to move the control icon on the top with the left analog stick, and in to the light blue circle that moves around.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The more the control icon is inside the circle, the more orange is removed from the bar, and the better the chance Player 1 will have at securing the ball at the end of the scrum.

We should note that once you are in good position and winning the battle, hit down on the right stick to move the ball to the player at the end. Do this when arrows begin to point at the bottom player in the scrum.

Follow those steps, and you should be on your way towards winning scrums with ease.