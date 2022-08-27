How to win Splatoon 3 Tricolor Turf War

Splatoon 3 doesn’t necessarily rewrite the book on how the series operates, but it does bring in some new exciting features that build on top of what came before it. One of those new additions is the new mode Tricolor Turf War, a mode that has three teams battling it out. This Splatfest exclusive mode might have you scratching your head, so here is how you win.

How do you win at Tricolor Turf War in Splatoon 3?

While Tricolor Turf War may seem bigger since there are three teams participating, it is actually almost the same game as the normal Turf War mode that you have probably played countless times. The main objective is to cover as much of the ground in your team’s ink color as possible. Whoever has the most at the end wins.

Image via Nintendo

However, where this mode deviates from the normal Turf War is that it is a Splatfest exclusive event. After some time during a Splatfest has passed, the Tricolor Turf War becomes available to play. Four members from the team currently in first will spawn in the middle of the arena, and the other two teams will have two members representing them, attacking the team in first on both sides.

The big thing here is for the team in first to defend themselves from the constant assault on either side of them. While covering the area in your team’s color, be sure to be on the lookout for the Ultra Signal. When you grab this item, you send a message for help to the member of Deep Cut that is the face of your Splatfest team’s choice. If you are part of the Blue team, you will have Shiver, Yellow is Frye, and Red is Big Man.

Image via Nintendo

That member of Deep Cut will send in an item that will help lay out some of your team’s color around the area. Have the most area covered when the match ends, and you win.