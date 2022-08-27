How to use a Tri-Stringer in Splatoon 3

The Tri-Stringer is a new bow and arrow weapon that you can use in Splatoon 3. Where most of the arsenal usually is based on guns or melee weapons, the Tri-Stringer is the first to feature this design. It shoots out three arrows in a small spread to cover ground. If you have given the weapon a try and are struggling, here is how to effectively use the Tri-Stringer in Splatoon 3.

How to best use the Tri-Stringer in Splatoon 3

The Tri-Stringer, as you might imagine, has pretty decent range, but that will depend on how you use it. If you just tap ZR, you will do a quick shot that sporadically covers the area immediately in front of you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you hold down ZR, you will draw the string on the bow back and charge a longer range shot. There are two levels to this that both will send out tubes of paint that explode after a little bit. The medium-range shot is more spread out while the long-range is closer together. While these do extra damage to enemies standing near them, it’s not enough to pull off a one-shot kill.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While firing on the ground will have your arrows fly horizontally of each other, shooting while in the air will take a vertical formation. You can jump and shoot to quickly change the pattern.

When covering the ground with no enemies nearby, tap away and cover as much ground as possible in your ink. When an enemy gets in your face, barrage them with as many arrows as possible. Unfortunately, the Tri-Stringer doesn’t have a ton of damage potential, but if you are accurate and hitting your shots, you should stand a decent chance at taking them down.

Only use the charged shots for enemies that are at a higher elevation and far away from you. The charge time leaves you open for an attack, so rely on the quick fire in every other case.