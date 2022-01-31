How to win with Brimstone in Valorant – tips and strategies

Joining from the USA, Brimstone is the old dog of the Valorant roster, using his orbital abilities to completely control the battlefield and turn any objective into his own with just a few clicks. While Brimstone might not be as flashy as some other controller agents, that doesn’t mean he isn’t just as, if not more useful depending on the map you are playing on. Looking for a simple-to-use agent that can cause massive impact? Brimstone is made just for you.

Force them out

Brimstone has the ability to purchase three Sky Smokes every round, allowing you to take some serious control on both the attacking and defending sides, virtually cutting objectives in half and forcing the enemy to play around your abilities. That being said, it is important to remember that these three Sky Smoke charges do not regenerate, so once they are used, you are out of smokes for that round, so be sure to use them when needed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’ve decided on a site to take, use your Incendiary Grenade to cut off enemy pushes and deploy your Stim Beacon at your feet to give all of your entering allies a buff going into the site. When played correctly, Brimstone can be a pain to counter and play against due to his zoning abilities, so get in your enemy’s head and don’t be afraid to repeat the same entry strategy and force your enemies to figure out how to stop you.

Aggressive control

While some other controller role agents such as Omen and Astra are meant to be played with a more slow and methodical approach, Brimstone actually promotes an aggressive in-your-face playstyle. With your abilities, don’t be afraid to enter with your dualists and initiators to ensure site control. You can even swing out of your smokes to catch the enemy off guard and secure a quick kill for your teammates.

If the spike is down, you can back out of site and play post-plant pretty efficiently. Use your Incendiary Grenade and Orbital Strike ultimate on the spike plant to waste as much time as possible and discourage enemies from defusing. Just be sure you have another teammate alive before doing this, as attempting to secure the round off of post-plant alone can cause enemies to take advantage of your absence. Aggressiveness and map understanding will do wonders for you and your team while playing Brimstone and could even secure the game faster than the enemies can react.