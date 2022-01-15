How to win with KAY/O in Valorant – tips and strategies

Valorant values aim mechanics and teamwork, but ability usage above anything else. This is arguably what turns some FPS veterans away from the game, or it did, until the release of KAY/O. If you are a fan of similar games such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, KAY/O should be the perfect agent for you as he comes with some familiar feeling abilities. Winning with KAY/O requires good amounts of personal skill and confidence, but can run through an entire team with ease when played correctly.

Encourage your teammates to push

Simply put, KAY/O’s FLASH/DRIVE ability is the best flash in the game. Due to this, it is very important that you play your role as the initiator and flash your dualists in so they can seek kills. These flashes combined with his FRAG/MENT Molotov will help you and your team clear deep angles and make a coordinated push onto the site. It’s also crucial to use your ZERO/POINT throwable to spot enemies and disable their abilities to make their life much harder while you are pushing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While playing with your team is usually the way to go with KAY/O, he is also fantastic at taking one on one duals due to his FLASH/DRIVE. When used right, this ability can almost always full flash an enemy if you know where they are. Don’t be afraid to swing off of your flash while the enemy is trying to avoid it for an unsuspecting kill.

Deactivate their abilities

KAY/O’s ultimate ability, NULL/CMD, can turn the tide of any team fight. It can be hard to find the right time to use this ultimate, but it’s smart to save it for fast team pushes or retaking sites to make it that much easier for you and your team to succeed. Use your ZERO/POINT throwable while in your ult to shut down a pesky enemy that might be playing off-site or lurking to control the entire enemy team. KAY/O shines when played with an aggressive smart playstyle. If you value your aiming skills, you and KAY/O might go together like bread and butter.