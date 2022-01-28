How to win with Phoenix in Valorant – tips and strategies

Coming from the U.K, Phoenix brings an egotistical and flashy fighting style to the battleground of Valorant. With some of the best solo dueling abilities in the game, Phoenix can flash, make space, and take gunfights by himself and call on his team after he has finished his job. While Phoenix might not be as good as other duelists like Jett, he excels at pushing objectives and making the enemy question just where he might be at any time. If you match Phoenix’s aggressive carry mindset, you can cause some serious damage.

Cut them off

Phoenix’s Curveball flash is quite unique when compared to other flashes. Where agents such as Skye can flash at high precision and clear areas, Phoenix’s flash is more catered to dueling the enemy. Quickly throwing your Curveball around corners can catch agents off-guard, allowing you to quickly secure the kill and back up. Pairing the Curveball with the Blaze wall is a common strategy that allows you to keep enemies guessing where you will pop out from, further getting in their heads.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Phoenix can sometimes feel like a pain to play due to how much utility you need to use compared to other dualists. While that can be true, Phoenix also brings a lot to team-play, allowing your team to follow your entry into the site. Try using your Blaze wall to cut off sightlines and make it easy to navigate your way to the objective. At any time, use your Curveball to stall the enemy or seek out a quick kill. Remember that it is okay to die as a dualist and don’t be afraid to peek the enemy agents before they get coordinated.

Remember to heal yourself

Phoenix has the unique ability to heal himself using his abilities. If you happen to take some damage, throw your Hot Hands Molotov at your feet to quickly regenerate your health. This is extra useful when a lot of enemies are around you as they will struggle to push you if they hear a Molotov on the ground. You can also use the Blaze wall to heal yourself, but that ability might be better saved for more utilitarian purposes.

Finally, Phoenix’s ultimate ability is the most enticing part of his kit. Hear a rush coming? Use Run it Back to quickly peek and take dangerous gunfights as the risk of full dying is not possible while in his ultimate. Just be aware of where you use it, as a smart enemy might find you and take you out as you respawn. Patience and coordination are key to Phoenix, so get out there and clear the way for your team.