How to win with Sova in Valorant – tips and strategies

Born from the harsh winters of Russia, Sova is the most popular initiator in Valorant for good reason. His abilities are unmatched when it comes to finding enemy positions for your team and helping them push in wherever they need to. Even when you think you are holding a safe position, Sova will be sure to find where you’re lurking and make you push out into the open. With one of the highest agent pick rates in Valorant, Sova is one of the safest and most powerful agents you can play.

Information is power

Sova’s kit is all about finding the enemy and exposing their positions. Where some agents have a single ability that has the potential to expose enemies, Sova has a total of three. While playing Sova, your main goal should be to be using as much utility as possible to allow your team to enter objectives with a plentiful amount of information. Use your Recon Bolt to scan a wide area and your Owl Drone to check those harder-to-spot cubbies and corners.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can easily think of Sova as an agent who has free aimbot for the team, that is how powerful he can be. Even if you suspect someone might be somewhere, shoot your Recon Bolt or use your Owl Drone to check it and allow safe entry for your team. The motto all information is good information is something to always think about while playing Sova, so use your abilities often.

Aggressive scouting

Along with his recon aimed abilities, Sova also comes equipped with some powerful damage-dealing abilities that work hand in hand with the rest of his kit and playstyle. Say you spot someone with your Recon Bolt, use your Shock Bolts and their unique bouncing abilities to force the enemy to take significant amounts of damage or push out of the position they are holding. You can also use these Shock Bolts to stall out time and clear enemies off a spike.

The final thing to remember while playing Sova is just how powerful your Hunter’s Fury ultimate can be. While it is quite versatile, a common strategy is to seek someone out with your Owl Drone, mark them, and use your Hunter’s Fury to secure a quick and easy kill on the enemy, putting them at a disadvantage from the start. Sova is a favorite for a reason, and mastering his kit will guarantee you free information and ease of access to any objective.