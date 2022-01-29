How to win with Viper in Valorant – tips and strategies

The American chemist Viper offers a unique style of gameplay when compared to other controllers that allow her to potentially cut off entire sites by herself. While other controllers can deploy smokes in precise areas, Viper plays more as a sentinel by deciding where to push or hold and committing to it. Viper is one of the best controller agents in Valorant, but she can take some getting useful as her utility can sometimes feel useless against teams that counter her well.

Make the site yours

Viper is all about cutting off as many sightlines as possible and making it dangerous for enemy agents to take gunfights against your team. Therefore, you should know where to drop your Toxic Screen wall to make it the most useful and practically cut the objective in half. This works better on some maps than others, but usually, there is a certain Toxic Screen lineup on each map that will make it a pain for enemies to counter your team.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Breeze is an excellent map that shows the power of Viper. Considered a must-pick on Breeze, Viper makes it easy to push into sites as her Toxic Screen wall covers almost every sightline available for defenders. To counter, they must push out of your wall and try to take you out, but try to count on your team to cover you while you plant the bomb. Be sure to use her smaller Poison Cloud smoke to further cover more tricky sightlines and make it even more difficult for the enemy.

Waste their time

Along with pushing sites, Viper is also fantastic at wasting enemy time when the bomb is planted. While you have probably heard of Viper Snakebite lineups, they aren’t always needed to win the round. Instead of practicing a lineup, try using your Snakebites aggressively by corner peeking the site to shoot a Snakebite and also gather enemy information.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, the Viper Pit ultimate is one of the most feared abilities in Valorant, and it is yours to abuse. If you happen to plant the spike and use your ultimate, then the round is probably yours if played correctly. In this ultimate, lurk around in your smoke and kill enemies as they enter. Since their HP will be constantly decreasing in this ultimate, it should equate to free kills for you. Just be aware of stray bullets. Practice and repetition are key aspects in mastering Viper, but once perfected, Viper can control entire sites by herself.