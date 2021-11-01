How upgraded weapons work in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Call of Duty Zombies always includes ways for you to get more out of your weapons. Whether it is Pack-a-Punching or using the Armory added in Black Ops Cold War to upgrade your damage tier, players love the chance to make their guns more powerful than before. That being said, almost every Treyarch iteration features a new way to get more damage. Here is how weapon upgrades work in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies.

While we loved the addition of damage tiers in Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch is slightly adjusting the way it works in Vanguard Zombies to simplify it. As we advance in Vanguard, the only upgrades done to your weapons are at the Pack-a-Punch machine. Additionally, the damage tiers from Black Ops Cold War are handled by merely describing what level you have Pack-a-Punched your guns.

White – basic weapon

Blue – packed one time

Purple – packed two times

Orange – packed three times

You will notice that there is no red tier this time around, so you will begin each match with a white-tiered weapon and can increase its power from there without worrying about collecting salvage to spend at the Armory.

While you do not need to grab salvage to upgrade your base damage anymore, Pack-a-Punching has become more expensive for your first time. Pack-a-Punching a weapon once now costs 7,500 Essence points, up from the usual 5,000. Levels two and three still cost 15,000 and 30,000, like in Black Ops Cold War.

With the change in how upgraded tiers work, there are now more ways to get Pack-a-Punched weapons. They will sometimes drop from Sturmkriegers, and for the first time ever, you can potentially get them from the Mystery Box.