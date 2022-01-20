Hyper Front APK download: Size, system requirements, rewards and more

After a successful round of beta testing, Hyper Front finally has a soft launch in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Philippines. The game supports two languages, including English and Thai, and you can pre-register for it on Google Play Store. If you get selected, you will get the option to install the game; however, if you are unlucky, you can still download and enjoy Hyper Front.

Hyper Front Download Size

Hyper Front weighs around 1.5 GB, and after you start the game, additional installation resources worth 300 MB will also get downloaded automatically. So, make sure that your device has enough space to install the game properly.

How to download Hyper Front APK

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you don’t get selected to test the game, you can download it by following the steps listed below however before proceeding there, make sure that your device meets the minimum system requirements.

Android version: 6.0+

6.0+ CPU Architecture: arm64-v8a

arm64-v8a Memory: 2GB+

2GB+ Open GL Version: 3.1+

If your device has the above-listed specifications, you can now proceed with the following installation steps.

Download TapTap from its official website and install it.

If you haven’t enabled installation from unknown sources, you can do it by going into the settings of your Android device.

Then, open TapTap and search for Hyper Front and tap on the Games tab.

Hit the Download button available at the right side of Hyper Front SEA.

Once the game is downloaded, you can install it and login with your account to enjoy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hyper Front Pre-registration Rewards

Netease has announced various pre-registration rewards listed below that players will be getting in their in-game accounts.

500,000 registered players: One Rename Card, 2 Flowers of Friendship, and 200 Star Coins

One Rename Card, 2 Flowers of Friendship, and 200 Star Coins 1,500,000 registered players: One Titanium-M92 Trial Card (3-days), One Standard Match Card (1-day), and 300 Star Coins

One Titanium-M92 Trial Card (3-days), One Standard Match Card (1-day), and 300 Star Coins 3,000,000 registered players: One Titanium-UMP Trial Card (3-days), One Standard Match Card (3-days), and 500 Star Coins

The data and rewards of players will not be deleted, and Netease will start the game’s beta testing for iOS devices soon.