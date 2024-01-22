Immortal Life Cooking Guide – All Recipes, Effects, & Where to Find Them

Recommended Videos

Cooking is a fundamental part of the Immortal Life gameplay, and this game brings new life to the classic farming game mechanic. Collect the recipes, master the mini-game, and use the fruits of your labor to conquer monsters.

Cooking is a complex process in Immortal Life, almost as complex as real-life cooking, but in this instance, I’m really excited to spend hours in the kitchen instead of the very real kitchen ten feet away. Players will have to craft special ingredients to combine with their crops to create simple and complex dishes. This guide will be able to help with everything players will need to become a culinary expert.

Related: Immortal Life Farming Guide – All Crops, Seeds, & Mutations

This Guide Is A Work in Progress And Will Continue To Update As We Get New Information

Immortal Life Cooking Mini Game

Screenshot by Gamepur

The cooking mechanic in Immortal Life has evolved from a quick tap of a button to a full-blown mini-game that is as fun as it is ruthless. Players will be able to use full-size kitchens to chop, fry, mix, knead, steam, and boil food to create dishes one step at a time. They can either make their own dishes to keep or work in the kitchen at the Sunset Inn for money.

The mini-game is a timed event where the longer a player takes to make the dish or set of dishes, the lower the quality of dish they create. It is on a three-star scale with the Normal, Excellent, and Perfect tiers. It is not a forgiving mini-game. If the player makes one mistake in the cooking process, they have to throw it out and start over.

Cooking Locations in Immortal Life

Players will be able to use the Sunset Inn’s kitchen after talking with Mu Xia. They will rent the kitchen for 200 Spirit Shards and will be able to use it throughout the day when they want. As the Guiyun Sect grows, players will be able to unlock the sect’s kitchen.

Special Ingredients for Cooking in Immortal Life

There are a few special ingredients that need to be crafted or bought that are unique to Immortal Life. Below is the list of those ingredients.

Name How to Make Selling Price Purchase Price Purchase Location Black Vinegar Fermentation Jar C: 65

G: TBD

S: 100 85 Spirit Shards Vegetable Stall Pickled Veggie Fermentation Jar TBD TBD TBD Bean Curd Stone Mill C: 65

G: TBD

S: TBD 85 Spirit Shards Vegetable Stall Potato Flour Stone Mill C: 85

G: TBD

S: TBD 115 Spirit Shards Vegetable Stall Minced Pepper 3x Peppers + Stone Mill TBD TBD TBD Qingling Fruit Wine Fermentation Jar C: TBD

G: TBD

S: 475 TBD TBD Flower Honey Wine Fermentation Jar TBD TBD TBD Dried Back Carp 1x Black Carp + Air Drying Rack TBD TBD TBD Cane Sugar Stone Mill C: 90

G: TBD

S: TBD 120 Spirit Shards Vegetable Stall Liquor Fermentation Jar C: 320

G: TBD

S: 480 420 Spirit Shards Sunset Inn Preserved Cabbage Cabbage + Fermentation Jar TBD TBD TBD Soy Sauce 5x Soybean + Fermentation Jar C: 70

G: TBD

S: 105 95 Spirit Shards Vegetable Stall Wheat Flour 15x Wheat + Stone Mill C: 75

G:TBD

S: TBD 100 Spirit Shards Vegetable Stall Yellow Wine Fermentation Jar C: 290

G: TBD

S: TBD 380 Spirit Shards Sunset Inn

Cooking Recipes in Immortal Life

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cooking recipes can be gathered from Mu Xia at the Sunset Inn. There players will need the required ingredients in the recipe to unlock the recipe. Once it is unlocked, players will be able to select it from the Cooking Menu when they are in the kitchen. Each dish will have certain effects that will help the players, including restoring stamina and increasing defense and offense.