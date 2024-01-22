Immortal Life Cooking Guide – All Recipes, Effects, & Where to Find Them
Become the ultimate chef and conquer the best cooking mini game in the new cozy farming game Immortal Life.
Cooking is a fundamental part of the Immortal Life gameplay, and this game brings new life to the classic farming game mechanic. Collect the recipes, master the mini-game, and use the fruits of your labor to conquer monsters.
Cooking is a complex process in Immortal Life, almost as complex as real-life cooking, but in this instance, I’m really excited to spend hours in the kitchen instead of the very real kitchen ten feet away. Players will have to craft special ingredients to combine with their crops to create simple and complex dishes. This guide will be able to help with everything players will need to become a culinary expert.
Immortal Life Cooking Mini Game
The cooking mechanic in Immortal Life has evolved from a quick tap of a button to a full-blown mini-game that is as fun as it is ruthless. Players will be able to use full-size kitchens to chop, fry, mix, knead, steam, and boil food to create dishes one step at a time. They can either make their own dishes to keep or work in the kitchen at the Sunset Inn for money.
The mini-game is a timed event where the longer a player takes to make the dish or set of dishes, the lower the quality of dish they create. It is on a three-star scale with the Normal, Excellent, and Perfect tiers. It is not a forgiving mini-game. If the player makes one mistake in the cooking process, they have to throw it out and start over.
Cooking Locations in Immortal Life
Players will be able to use the Sunset Inn’s kitchen after talking with Mu Xia. They will rent the kitchen for 200 Spirit Shards and will be able to use it throughout the day when they want. As the Guiyun Sect grows, players will be able to unlock the sect’s kitchen.
Special Ingredients for Cooking in Immortal Life
There are a few special ingredients that need to be crafted or bought that are unique to Immortal Life. Below is the list of those ingredients.
|Name
|How to Make
|Selling Price
|Purchase Price
|Purchase Location
|Black Vinegar
|Fermentation Jar
|C: 65
G: TBD
S: 100
|85 Spirit Shards
|Vegetable Stall
|Pickled Veggie
|Fermentation Jar
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Bean Curd
|Stone Mill
|C: 65
G: TBD
S: TBD
|85 Spirit Shards
|Vegetable Stall
|Potato Flour
|Stone Mill
|C: 85
G: TBD
S: TBD
|115 Spirit Shards
|Vegetable Stall
|Minced Pepper
|3x Peppers + Stone Mill
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Qingling Fruit Wine
|Fermentation Jar
|C: TBD
G: TBD
S: 475
|TBD
|TBD
|Flower Honey Wine
|Fermentation Jar
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Dried Back Carp
|1x Black Carp + Air Drying Rack
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Cane Sugar
|Stone Mill
|C: 90
G: TBD
S: TBD
|120 Spirit Shards
|Vegetable Stall
|Liquor
|Fermentation Jar
|C: 320
G: TBD
S: 480
|420 Spirit Shards
|Sunset Inn
|Preserved Cabbage
|Cabbage + Fermentation Jar
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Soy Sauce
|5x Soybean + Fermentation Jar
|C: 70
G: TBD
S: 105
|95 Spirit Shards
|Vegetable Stall
|Wheat Flour
|15x Wheat + Stone Mill
|C: 75
G:TBD
S: TBD
|100 Spirit Shards
|Vegetable Stall
|Yellow Wine
|Fermentation Jar
|C: 290
G: TBD
S: TBD
|380 Spirit Shards
|Sunset Inn
Cooking Recipes in Immortal Life
Cooking recipes can be gathered from Mu Xia at the Sunset Inn. There players will need the required ingredients in the recipe to unlock the recipe. Once it is unlocked, players will be able to select it from the Cooking Menu when they are in the kitchen. Each dish will have certain effects that will help the players, including restoring stamina and increasing defense and offense.
|Dish
|Ingredients
|Effects
|Veggie Congee
|2x Bok choy; 2x Rice
|TBD
|Rice Cake
|2x Sticky Rice Flour
|TBD
|Pork & Veggie Wonton
|2x Wheat Flour; 2x Pork; 2x Bok choy
|TBD
|Jujube Cake
|2x Wheat Flour; 2x Jujube
|TBD
|Four-color Fried Rice
|4x Rice; 2x Krill; 2x Ice Bean; 2x Egg
|TBD
|Beef Shaomai
|2x Wheat Flour; 2x Beef
|TBD
|Linagpi
|Wheat Flour; Cucumber; Black Vinegar
|TBD
|Chinese Rice Pudding
|4x Jujube; 4x Azuki Bean; 2x Cane Sugar; 4x Sticky Rice
|TBD
|Crucian Carp Soup
|6x Crucian Carp
|TBD
|Bilong Tea
|10x Guyu Tea
|TBD
|Yanduxian
|6x Spring Bamboo; 2x Pork; 2x Cured Pork
|TBD
|Steamed Egg
|2x Egg; 2x Scallion
|TBD
|Braised Chicken
|2x Shiitake; 2x Bell Pepper; 4x Chicken
|TBD
|Braised Pork
|2x Pork; 2x Scallion; 2x Liquor; 2x Soy Sauce
|TBD
|Stir-fried Pork with Wood Ear
|4x Egg; 2x Pork; 4x Cucumber; 4x Wood Ear
|TBD
|Shredded Pork with Pickled Veggie
|2x Pickled Veggie; 2x Pork
|TBD
|Spicy and Sour Shredded Radish
|4x Potato; 2x Red Chili; 2x Black Vinegar
|TBD
|Braised Bamboo Shoots
|4x Spring Bamboo Shoot; 2x Soy Sauce
|TBD
|Cucumber Salad
|4x Cucumber; 2x Soy Sauce
|TBD
|Stir-fried Veggies
|4x Bok choy; 4x Shiitake
|TBD
|Good Luck
|2x Potato Flour’ 2x Soybean Sprout
|TBD
|Steamed Hot Fish Head
|4x Spotted Silver Carp; 2x Minced Pepper; 2x Scallion; 2x Ginger
|TBD
|Dry Braised Frog
|4x Frog; 2x Bell Pepper; 2x Minced Pepper
|TBD
|Steamed Bighead Carp
|4x Bighead Carp
|TBD
|Stir-fried Pork with Chili
|4x Bell Pepper; 2x Pork
|TBD
|Stir-fried Sliced Pork with Cabbage
|2x Cabbage; 2x Pork
|TBD
|Stir-fried Potato with Tomato
|4x Tomato; 4x Potato
|TBD
|Steamed Egg with Minced Pork
|2x Pork; 4x Egg
|TBD
|Stir-fried Mushroom
|6x Shiitake; 6x Ghost Mushroom
|TBD
|Soybean Sprouts with Chopped Scallions
|2x Scallion; 2x Soybean Sprout
|TBD
|Shredded Potato with Bell Pepper
|4x Bell Pepper; 2x Potato
|TBD
|Hot and Sour Soup
|2x Winter Bamboo Shoot; 2x Pork; 2x Shiitake; 2x Bean Curd
|TBD
|Sesame Tofu
|2x Bean Curd; 2x Beef; 2x Scallion; 2x Minced Pepper
|TBD
|Stir-fried Shredded Pork
|2x Pork; 2x Winter Bamboo Shoot; 2x Red Chili; 2x Wood Ear
|TBD
|Deep-fried Dough Sticks
|2x Wheat Flour
|TBD
|Baked Scallion Pancake
|2x Wheat Flour; 2x Scallion
|TBD
|Sweet Spring Roll
|2x Wheat Flour; 2x Cabbage; 2x Pork
|TBD
|Dragon Beard Candy
|2x Cane Sugar; 2x Sticky Rice Flour; 2x Mixed Honey
|TBD
|Jujube, Tremella and Lotus seed Soup
|2x Scarlet Sage; 4x Jujube; 2x White wood ear; 4x Lotus Head
|TBD
|Boiled White Wood Ear
|2x Chicken; 2x Cabbage; 2x Scarlet Sage
|TBD
|Steamed Mitten Crab
|2x Ginger; 2x Black Vinegar; 2x Chinese Mitten Crab (male); 2x Chinese Mitten Crab (female)
|TBD
|Spicy Crayfish
|6x Crayfish; 6x Minced pepper; 6x Jasmine
|TBD
|Sweet and Sour Carp
|4x Carp; 2x Cane Sugar; 2x Black Vinegar
|TBD
|Fried Yellow Perch
|2x Yellow Perch; 2x Carrot; 2x Ghost Mushroom
|TBD
|Braised Chicken and Snake
|2x Golden Soft Shelled Turtle; 2x Chicken
|TBD
|Orange Jasmine Cake
|2x Sticky Rice Flour; 2x Orange Jasmine Honey; 2x Orange Jasmine; 2x Celestial Jasmine
|TBD
|Sesame Sticky Rice Balls
|2x Sticky Rice Flour; 2x Black Sesame Seed
|TBD
|Sticky Rice Balls with Meat
|2x Sticky Rice Flour; 2 Pork
|TBD
|Fried Rice with Mushroom
|2x Rice; 2x Carrot; 2x Shiitake; 2x Ice Bean
|TBD
|Golden Turtle
|2x Golden Soft Shelled Turtle; 2x Iron Stick Yam; 2x Scarlet Sage
|TBD
|Mushroom Soup
|4x Ghost Mushroom; 4x Shiitake; 2x Wood Ear
|TBD
|Sauteed Potato, Green Pepper and Eggplant
|4x Purple Eggplant; 4x Bell Pepper; 4x Potato
|TBD
|Stir Fried Sweet Potato
|2x Iron Stick Yam; 2x Carrot
|TBD
|Grass Jelly
|4x Anima Herb; 2x Mixed Honey; 2x Azuki Bean; 2x Jujube
|TBD
|Golden Melon Porridge
|8x Rice; 2x Sticky Rice; 2x Yellow Melon
|TBD
|Steamed Bun
|1x Wheat Flour
|Restores 50 Stamina
|Xiaolongbao
|1x Wheat Flour; 1x Pork
|Restores 98 Stamina
|Fresh Meat Zongzi
|1x Soy Sauce; 1x Pork; 1x Reed Leaf; 1x Sticky Rice
|Restores 131 Stamina
|Azuki Bean Zongzi
|1x Azuki Bean; 1x Cane Sugar; 1x Reed Leaf; 1x Sticky Rice
|Restores 121 Stamina
|Scrambled Eggs with Tomatoes
|2x Egg; 2x Tomato
|Restores 85 Stamina
|Double-cooked Pork
|1x Pork; 1x Bell Pepper; 1x Cabbage
|Basic attack damage increased by 35% for 2h
|Steamed Sea Bass
|2x Sea Bass; 1x Scallion; 1x Ginger
|Restores 131 Stamina
|Boiled Fish with Pickled Veggie and Chili
|2x Carp; 2x Pickled Veggie
|Restores 131 Stamina
|Shrimp Omelet
|4x Krill; 2x Egg
|Restores 131 Stamina
|Braised Silver Carp
|2x Bighead Carp; 1x Soy Sauce
|Restores 78 Stamina