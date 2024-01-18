Immortal Life Farming Guide – All Crops, Seeds, & Mutations

Players will become masters at farming with classic tools and a touch of magic with this Immortal Life Farming Guide.

Immortal Life Farming



Dressed in fantasy, Immortal Life has a ton of content for players to explore and complete, but at its core, it’s a cozy farming game. Players will need to know what to farm, how to get seeds, and more if they are going to successfully rebuild the Guiyun Sect and make it flourish.

There are 18 days for every season in Immortal Life. While crops do have suitable seasons to grow them, all crops can be grown all year long. Growing them in their suitable seasons will increase the chances of better quality crops being grown. While players should strategize when they plant crops, the game seems forgiving, a perk to take advantage of when many quests require specific crops all year round.

This Guide Is A Work in Progress And Will Continue To Update As We Get New Information

Farming With Tools & Magic in Immortal Life

Immortal Life Magic


Immortal Life offers a unique feature to its farming mechanics. It includes the basic watering can, in this case, a watering gourd, and hoe. Immortal Life introduces the use of magic, making farming a lot more faster and efficient. The use of magic frees players up to complete other tasks and quests instead of spending most of their day tending to the fields.

However, players are introduced to a watering spell right away, making it possible to water multiple crops in one go instead of having to work their way up to enhance or upgrade their watering gourd. Players will also learn a spell that will let them plant multiple seeds at the same time instead of planting them individually.

Eventually, players will be able to craft Octopath Wells and Modified Octowells. These are Immortal Life’s version of sprinklers, which are obtainable pretty early on in the game. They water a three by three square of space.

As players go through the game, Wei Hong will send them a message claiming that he has an idea for a new watering system. Players will need to go to him to unlock the Octopath Well blueprint. Sometime later, he will send a similar message saying he has created the Modified Octowells. Players will be able to craft both at their workshop in Misty Valley.

  • Octopath Wells: 4x Lumber, 4x Stone, 4x Black Sand
  • Modified Octowells: 1x Octopathwell, 2x Superior Lumber, 8x Obsidian

All Crop Tiers & How to Get Them

Crops have three different tiers Common, Good, and Superior. The tier of crop is random with the higher tiers dropping less than the Common tier. While all crops can be grown year-round, crops grown in their suitable season will yield more high-quality crops.

All Crop & Seeds – Where to Get Them

All crop seeds in Immortal Life can be bought from various stores located in the Ferry Stop market when they are unlocked or discovered. One of the locations to buy seeds is the Qiongzhen Pavilion, a store owned by the Guiyun Sect. The store will expand as more trade roots are open, unlocking many of the seeds. Below is a list of all the seeds, their growth information, where to find them, and crop information.

NameQuantity OutputGrow PeriodRegrowthSuitable SeasonCropSeed Purchase PriceLocation
Immortal Life Anima SeedsAnima Fruit Seed3-45 DaysYesSpring, Summer, Fall, WinterAnima Fruit145 Spirit ShardsMedicine Shop & Qiongzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Azuki Bean SeedAzuki Bean Seed3-56 DaysYesSummer, FallAzuki Bean155 Spirit ShardsVegetable Stall (Solar Term Special Offer)
Immortal Life Bell Pepper SeedBell Pepper Seed2-34 DaysYesSummer, FallBell Pepper135 Spirit ShardsVegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Bok Choy SeedBok choy Seed1-24 DaysNoSpring, Summer, Fall, WinterBok choy32 Spirit ShardsVegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Brassica SeedBrassica Seed1-24 DaysNoSpring, WinterBrassica Flower85 Spirit ShardsMedicine Shop & Qiongzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Cabbage SeedCabbage Seed15 DaysNoSpring, Summer,Fall, WinterCabbage60 Spirit ShardsVegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Carrot SeedCarrot Seed16 DaysNoSpring, Summer, Fall, WinterCarrotTBDVegetable Stall “Solar Term Special Offer)
Immortal Life Chrysanthemum SeedsChrysanthemums Seed15 DaysNoSpring, Summer, Fall, WinterChrysanthemumsTBDQiongzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Cucumber Seed Cucumber Seeds3-44 DaysYesSummerCucumberTBDVegetable Stall (Solar Term Special Offer)
Immortal Life Ginger SeedlingGinger Seedling3-45 DaysNoSpring, SummerGinger88 Spirit ShardsQiongzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Ice Bean SeedIce Bean Seed3-56 DaysYesFall, WinterIce BeanTBDQiongzhen Pavilion & Wondering Vendor
Jujube SeedJujube Seed3-44 DaysYesSpring, Summber, FallJujube175 Spirit ShardsMedicine Shop & Qiongzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Mulberry SeedMulberry Seed4-63 DaysYesSpring, Summer, FallMulberry Leaf48 Spirit ShardsMedicine Shop & Qiongzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Orange Jasmine SeedOrange Jasmine Seed3-44 DaysYesSpring, FallOrange JasmineTBDQiongzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Persimmon SeedPersimmon Seed2-35 DaysNoFallPersimmonTBDQiongzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Potato SeedPotato Seed2-35 DaysNoSpring, FallPotato45 Spirit ShardsVegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Purple Sugarcane SeedPurple Sugarcane Seed2-35 DaysNoSpring, FallPurple SugarcaneTBDQionzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Red Chili SeedRed Chili Seed3-53 DaysYesSummer, FallRed ChiliTBDQiongzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Rice SeedRice Seed2-43 DaysNoSpring, SummerRice40 Spirit ShardsVegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Rose SeedRose Seed2-35 DaysNoSpring, Summer, FallBlack, Blue, Red, White, Yellow RoseTBDQiongzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Scallion SeedScallion Seed3-44 DaysNoSpringScallion54 Spirit ShardsVegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Soulgrass SeedSoulgrass Seed15 DaysNoSpring, Summer, Fall, WinterSoulgrassTBDQiongzhen Pavilion & Wandering Vendor
Immortal Life SoybeanSoybean Seed4-53 DaysYesSpring, Summer, FallSoybean64 Spirit ShardsVegetable Stall & Qiongzehn Pavilion
Immortal Life Sticky RiceSticky Rice Seed2-43 DaysNoSpring, SummerSticky RiceTBDVegetable Stall (Solar Term Special Offer)
Immortal Life Sunflower SeedSunflower Seed17 DaysNoSpring, Summer, Fall, WinterSunflowerTBDQiongzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Tianli Root SeedTianli Root Seed16 DaysNoSpring, Summer, Fall, WinterTianli RootTBDQiongzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Tomato SeedTomato Seed3-45 DaysYesSummerTomato125 Spirit ShardsVegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Wheat SeedWheat Seed2-43 DaysNoSpring, Summer, Fall, WinterWheat24 Spirit ShardsVegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion
Immortal Life Winter Melon SeedWinter Melon Seed17 DaysNoSpring, Summer, Fall, WinterWinter MelonTBDVegetable Stall

Mutant Crops in Immortal Life

Mutant crops are a rare drop that randomly occurs. These mutant crops could be a simple as an alternate color of the original crop of turn into an almost completely different crop. All farmable items will have a mutant version that players can collect.

Mutant crops are valuable to the Wandering Vendor. They also are worth a bit more when selling to vendors. The following are all crops, their mutants and pricing.

CropMutant CropCrop Selling PriceMutant Selling Price
Immortal Life Anima Fruit
Anima Fruit		Immortal Life Spirit Fruit
Spirit Fruit		C: 30
G: 36
S: 42		240 Spirit Shards
Immortal Life Azuki Bean
Azuki Bean		Immortal Life Black Bean
Black Bean		C: 40
G: 48
S: 56		TBD
Immortal Life Bell Pepper
Bell Pepper		Immortal Life Small Pepper
Small Pepper		C: 55
G: 66
S: 77		TBD
Immortal Life Bok Choy
Bok choy		Immortal Life Red Bok choy
Red Bok choy		C: 55
G: 66
S: 77		250 Spirit Shards
Immortal Life Brassica Flower
Brassica Flower		Immortal Life Brassica Fruit
Brassica Fruit		C: 105
G: 126
S: 147		TBD
Immortal Life Cabbage
Cabbage		Immortal Life Red Cabbage
Red Cabbage		TBD190 Spirit Shards
Immortal Life Carrot
Carrot		Immortal Life Long Carrot
Long Carrot		C: 145
G: 174
S: 203		TBD
Immortal Life Chrysanthemums
Chrysanthemums		Immortal Life Chrysanthemum Flower
Chrysanthemum Flower		TBDTBD
Immortal Life Cucumber
Cucumber		Immortal Life Green Melon
Green Melon		C: 20
G: 24
S: 28		TBD
Immortal Life Ginger
Ginger		Immortal Life Black Ginger
Black Ginger		C: 50
G: 60
S: 70		300 Spirit Shards
Immortal Life Ice Bean
Ice Bean		Immortal Life Snow Bean
Snow Bean		TBDTBD
Immortal Life Jujube
Jujube		Immortal Life Green Jujube
Green Jujube		C: 30
G: TBD
S: TBD		45 Spirit Shards
Immortal Life Mulberry Leaf
Mulberry Leaf		Immortal Life Mulberry Fruit
Mulberry Fruit		C: 5
G: 6
S: 7		TBD
Immortal Life Orange Jasmine
Jasmine		Immortal Life Celestial Jasmine
Celestial Jasmine		TBDTBD
Immortal Life Persimmon
Persimmon		Immortal Life Moyu Persimmon
Moyu Persimmon		TBDTBD
Immortal Life Potato
Potato		Immortal Life Super Potato
Super Potato		C: 35
G: 42
S: 49		TBD
Immortal Life Purple Sugarcane
Purple Sugarcane		Immortal Life Sugarcane
Sugarcane		TBDTBD
Immortal Life Red Chili
Red Chili		Immortal Life Purple Chili
Purple Chili		TBDTBD
Immortal Life Rice
Rice		Immortal Life Super Rice
Super Rice		C: 30
G: 36
S: 42		TBD
Immortal Life Rose
Black, Blue, Red, White, Yellow Rose		Immortal Life Golden Rose
Golden Rose		TBDTBD
Immortal Life Scallion
Scallion		Immortal Life Green Onion
Green Onion		C: 30
G: 36
S: 42		TBD
Immortal Life Soulgrass
Soulgrass		Immortal Life Earth Herb
Earth Herb
Immortal Life Divine Herb
Divine Herb		C:TBD
G: 264
S: TBD		TBD
Immortal Life Soybean
Soybean		Immortal Life Green Soybean
Green Soybean		TBD20 Spirit Shards
Immortal Life Sticky Rice
Sticky Rice		Immortal Life Super Sticky Rice
Super Sticky Rice		C: 45
G: 54
S: 63		TBD
Immortal Life Sunflower
Sunflower		Immortal Life Red Sunflower
Red Sunflower		TBDTBD
Immortal Life Tianli Root
Tianli Root		Immortal Life Danxin Root
Danxin Root		TBDTBD
Immortal Life Tomato
Tomato		Immortal Life Ginseng Fruit
Ginseng Fruit		TBDTBD
Immortal Life Wheat
Wheat		Immortal Life Super Wheat
Super Wheat		C: 20
G: 24
S: 28		TBD
Immortal Life Winter Melon
Winter Melon		Immortal Life Yellow Melon
Yellow Melon		TBDTBD

