Immortal Life Farming Guide – All Crops, Seeds, & Mutations
Players will become masters at farming with classic tools and a touch of magic with this Immortal Life Farming Guide.
Dressed in fantasy, Immortal Life has a ton of content for players to explore and complete, but at its core, it’s a cozy farming game. Players will need to know what to farm, how to get seeds, and more if they are going to successfully rebuild the Guiyun Sect and make it flourish.
There are 18 days for every season in Immortal Life. While crops do have suitable seasons to grow them, all crops can be grown all year long. Growing them in their suitable seasons will increase the chances of better quality crops being grown. While players should strategize when they plant crops, the game seems forgiving, a perk to take advantage of when many quests require specific crops all year round.
Related: Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake Basic Farming Guide – Seeds, Fields & Hybrids
This Guide Is A Work in Progress And Will Continue To Update As We Get New Information
Farming With Tools & Magic in Immortal Life
Immortal Life offers a unique feature to its farming mechanics. It includes the basic watering can, in this case, a watering gourd, and hoe. Immortal Life introduces the use of magic, making farming a lot more faster and efficient. The use of magic frees players up to complete other tasks and quests instead of spending most of their day tending to the fields.
However, players are introduced to a watering spell right away, making it possible to water multiple crops in one go instead of having to work their way up to enhance or upgrade their watering gourd. Players will also learn a spell that will let them plant multiple seeds at the same time instead of planting them individually.
Eventually, players will be able to craft Octopath Wells and Modified Octowells. These are Immortal Life’s version of sprinklers, which are obtainable pretty early on in the game. They water a three by three square of space.
As players go through the game, Wei Hong will send them a message claiming that he has an idea for a new watering system. Players will need to go to him to unlock the Octopath Well blueprint. Sometime later, he will send a similar message saying he has created the Modified Octowells. Players will be able to craft both at their workshop in Misty Valley.
- Octopath Wells: 4x Lumber, 4x Stone, 4x Black Sand
- Modified Octowells: 1x Octopathwell, 2x Superior Lumber, 8x Obsidian
All Crop Tiers & How to Get Them
Crops have three different tiers Common, Good, and Superior. The tier of crop is random with the higher tiers dropping less than the Common tier. While all crops can be grown year-round, crops grown in their suitable season will yield more high-quality crops.
All Crop & Seeds – Where to Get Them
All crop seeds in Immortal Life can be bought from various stores located in the Ferry Stop market when they are unlocked or discovered. One of the locations to buy seeds is the Qiongzhen Pavilion, a store owned by the Guiyun Sect. The store will expand as more trade roots are open, unlocking many of the seeds. Below is a list of all the seeds, their growth information, where to find them, and crop information.
|Name
|Quantity Output
|Grow Period
|Regrowth
|Suitable Season
|Crop
|Seed Purchase Price
|Location
|Anima Fruit Seed
|3-4
|5 Days
|Yes
|Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter
|Anima Fruit
|145 Spirit Shards
|Medicine Shop & Qiongzhen Pavilion
|Azuki Bean Seed
|3-5
|6 Days
|Yes
|Summer, Fall
|Azuki Bean
|155 Spirit Shards
|Vegetable Stall (Solar Term Special Offer)
|Bell Pepper Seed
|2-3
|4 Days
|Yes
|Summer, Fall
|Bell Pepper
|135 Spirit Shards
|Vegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion
|Bok choy Seed
|1-2
|4 Days
|No
|Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter
|Bok choy
|32 Spirit Shards
|Vegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion
|Brassica Seed
|1-2
|4 Days
|No
|Spring, Winter
|Brassica Flower
|85 Spirit Shards
|Medicine Shop & Qiongzhen Pavilion
|Cabbage Seed
|1
|5 Days
|No
|Spring, Summer,Fall, Winter
|Cabbage
|60 Spirit Shards
|Vegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion
|Carrot Seed
|1
|6 Days
|No
|Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter
|Carrot
|TBD
|Vegetable Stall “Solar Term Special Offer)
|Chrysanthemums Seed
|1
|5 Days
|No
|Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter
|Chrysanthemums
|TBD
|Qiongzhen Pavilion
|Cucumber Seeds
|3-4
|4 Days
|Yes
|Summer
|Cucumber
|TBD
|Vegetable Stall (Solar Term Special Offer)
|Ginger Seedling
|3-4
|5 Days
|No
|Spring, Summer
|Ginger
|88 Spirit Shards
|Qiongzhen Pavilion
|Ice Bean Seed
|3-5
|6 Days
|Yes
|Fall, Winter
|Ice Bean
|TBD
|Qiongzhen Pavilion & Wondering Vendor
|Jujube Seed
|3-4
|4 Days
|Yes
|Spring, Summber, Fall
|Jujube
|175 Spirit Shards
|Medicine Shop & Qiongzhen Pavilion
|Mulberry Seed
|4-6
|3 Days
|Yes
|Spring, Summer, Fall
|Mulberry Leaf
|48 Spirit Shards
|Medicine Shop & Qiongzhen Pavilion
|Orange Jasmine Seed
|3-4
|4 Days
|Yes
|Spring, Fall
|Orange Jasmine
|TBD
|Qiongzhen Pavilion
|Persimmon Seed
|2-3
|5 Days
|No
|Fall
|Persimmon
|TBD
|Qiongzhen Pavilion
|Potato Seed
|2-3
|5 Days
|No
|Spring, Fall
|Potato
|45 Spirit Shards
|Vegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion
|Purple Sugarcane Seed
|2-3
|5 Days
|No
|Spring, Fall
|Purple Sugarcane
|TBD
|Qionzhen Pavilion
|Red Chili Seed
|3-5
|3 Days
|Yes
|Summer, Fall
|Red Chili
|TBD
|Qiongzhen Pavilion
|Rice Seed
|2-4
|3 Days
|No
|Spring, Summer
|Rice
|40 Spirit Shards
|Vegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion
|Rose Seed
|2-3
|5 Days
|No
|Spring, Summer, Fall
|Black, Blue, Red, White, Yellow Rose
|TBD
|Qiongzhen Pavilion
|Scallion Seed
|3-4
|4 Days
|No
|Spring
|Scallion
|54 Spirit Shards
|Vegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion
|Soulgrass Seed
|1
|5 Days
|No
|Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter
|Soulgrass
|TBD
|Qiongzhen Pavilion & Wandering Vendor
|Soybean Seed
|4-5
|3 Days
|Yes
|Spring, Summer, Fall
|Soybean
|64 Spirit Shards
|Vegetable Stall & Qiongzehn Pavilion
|Sticky Rice Seed
|2-4
|3 Days
|No
|Spring, Summer
|Sticky Rice
|TBD
|Vegetable Stall (Solar Term Special Offer)
|Sunflower Seed
|1
|7 Days
|No
|Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter
|Sunflower
|TBD
|Qiongzhen Pavilion
|Tianli Root Seed
|1
|6 Days
|No
|Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter
|Tianli Root
|TBD
|Qiongzhen Pavilion
|Tomato Seed
|3-4
|5 Days
|Yes
|Summer
|Tomato
|125 Spirit Shards
|Vegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion
|Wheat Seed
|2-4
|3 Days
|No
|Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter
|Wheat
|24 Spirit Shards
|Vegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion
|Winter Melon Seed
|1
|7 Days
|No
|Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter
|Winter Melon
|TBD
|Vegetable Stall
Mutant Crops in Immortal Life
Mutant crops are a rare drop that randomly occurs. These mutant crops could be a simple as an alternate color of the original crop of turn into an almost completely different crop. All farmable items will have a mutant version that players can collect.
Mutant crops are valuable to the Wandering Vendor. They also are worth a bit more when selling to vendors. The following are all crops, their mutants and pricing.
|Crop
|Mutant Crop
|Crop Selling Price
|Mutant Selling Price
Anima Fruit
Spirit Fruit
|C: 30
G: 36
S: 42
|240 Spirit Shards
Azuki Bean
Black Bean
|C: 40
G: 48
S: 56
|TBD
Bell Pepper
Small Pepper
|C: 55
G: 66
S: 77
|TBD
Bok choy
Red Bok choy
|C: 55
G: 66
S: 77
|250 Spirit Shards
Brassica Flower
Brassica Fruit
|C: 105
G: 126
S: 147
|TBD
Cabbage
Red Cabbage
|TBD
|190 Spirit Shards
Carrot
Long Carrot
|C: 145
G: 174
S: 203
|TBD
Chrysanthemums
Chrysanthemum Flower
|TBD
|TBD
Cucumber
Green Melon
|C: 20
G: 24
S: 28
|TBD
Ginger
Black Ginger
|C: 50
G: 60
S: 70
|300 Spirit Shards
Ice Bean
Snow Bean
|TBD
|TBD
Jujube
Green Jujube
|C: 30
G: TBD
S: TBD
|45 Spirit Shards
Mulberry Leaf
Mulberry Fruit
|C: 5
G: 6
S: 7
|TBD
|
Jasmine
Celestial Jasmine
|TBD
|TBD
Persimmon
Moyu Persimmon
|TBD
|TBD
Potato
Super Potato
|C: 35
G: 42
S: 49
|TBD
Purple Sugarcane
Sugarcane
|TBD
|TBD
Red Chili
Purple Chili
|TBD
|TBD
Rice
Super Rice
|C: 30
G: 36
S: 42
|TBD
Black, Blue, Red, White, Yellow Rose
Golden Rose
|TBD
|TBD
Scallion
Green Onion
|C: 30
G: 36
S: 42
|TBD
Soulgrass
Earth Herb
Divine Herb
|C:TBD
G: 264
S: TBD
|TBD
Soybean
Green Soybean
|TBD
|20 Spirit Shards
Sticky Rice
Super Sticky Rice
|C: 45
G: 54
S: 63
|TBD
Sunflower
Red Sunflower
|TBD
|TBD
Tianli Root
Danxin Root
|TBD
|TBD
Tomato
Ginseng Fruit
|TBD
|TBD
Wheat
Super Wheat
|C: 20
G: 24
S: 28
|TBD
Winter Melon
Yellow Melon
|TBD
|TBD