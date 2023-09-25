Infamous: All Infamous Games Listed in Order

Infamous as a franchise is a long-running, quickly-gaining-retro-status series of games from developer Sucker Punch that came out exclusively for the PlayStation line of systems. This twist on a superpowered story takes the idea of superheroes and turns it on its head with a grim setting, premise, and main character. In this article, we’ll list all the Infamous games that exist in order, including the general basic premise of each one and where you can play the titles.

Infamous

The first Infamous game introduces Cole MacGrath as our main protagonist with power that can change lives or end them. It was released in 2009 as a PlayStation 3 exclusive, although the original release date was set for a 2008 release. It focuses on Cole obtaining the Ray Sphere, how he gains his powers, and what he chooses to do with them. As the player, you get to decide whether he causes havoc or deals with the Ray Sphere responsibly.

Infamous 2

As expected, The events in Infamous 2 take place after Infamous 1. With Cole preparing for his fight to the death with The Beast, you help him overcome more information regarding the Ray Sphere and more detail that can help provide you help when encountering The Beast on the horizon. The game was released in June 2011 and focused on Cole’s fighting with the Militia and the Corrupted, all as he prepares for the encounter with The Beast. It was also for the PlayStation 3, once again as an exclusive.

Infamous: Festival of Blood

Infamous: Festival of Blood was an expansion for Infamous 2. While it is technically DLC-side content, there’s so much content that it could be its own game. This downloadable content is unique in that it adds new mechanics to Infamous 2, like flight. It was also the first game in the series to almost give Infamous a mature rating due to the gratuitous nature of all the blood. This was later trimmed down so that the series could maintain PG status. With all the vampires involved, it’s surprising that they managed to tank down the bloodletting that much.

Infamous Second Son

Infamous Second Son was released for the PlayStation 4 in 2014, and it was the first game to introduce a new character to have a player perspective from, Delsin Rowe. The story follows Delsin as he absorbs other powers from other conduits, eventually encountering Hank and stealing his powers. The plot is a classical vengeance story with plenty of power and parkour to back it up.

Infamous First Light

Infamous First Light is an expansion of Second Son, released five months after Second Son’s release date in March 2014. It focuses on a new character, Abigail, and her coming to terms with her neon powers. It’s another revenge plot, with Abigail being the hunter and Shane, a drug dealer who betrayed her, being the hunted as she learns to navigate her neon powers.