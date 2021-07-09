Is Ashes of Creation down? How to check the server status

Online games can be a little fickle, especially when it comes to larger platforms where multiple players will be actively trying to connect to the game’s series. Because Ashes of Creation is an MMO, you can expect to run into a server connection issue every so often and find yourself wondering if the problem is on your end or with the developers behind the game. However, there are a few ways to double-check this information to learn for yourself.

For those who have downloaded the Ashes of Creation launcher, load it up, and on the bottom left side of the launcher is a small tab that says ‘Server Status’. Click on it, and you’ll be taken to the developers Intrepid Studios’ website, where they list out the game’s server status and any errors that have occurred in the past two weeks or so. You can visit that page here.

You’ll be able to see if the developers have posted any problems of why they had to take down the server for whatever reason, the server’s current status, and any updates the team wants to provide the community.

The Ashes of Creation development team also have a support twitter page that you can choose to follow if you want to receive live updates regarding any issues. You can always jump over here if you’re unable to connect to the server, and the Intrepid Studios support page says everything is functioning correctly. You can follow them here.

These are the two best ways to receive the latest updates about Ashes of Creation’s server directly from the Intrepid Studios team.