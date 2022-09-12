Is Assassin’s Creed: Mirage rated AO (Adults Only)? Answered

Since its inception, the Assassin’s Creed series has been full of games carrying an M for Mature rating. It makes sense: each title contains a combination of violence, blood, sex, language, and illicit substances. There was a hubbub about the next game in the series, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, possibly receiving an AO for Adults Only rating, and what exactly that means for the game’s contents. Read on for the full explanation, because things aren’t always as they seem.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage AO Rating, Explained

First and foremost, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is not actually rated AO. The issue arose from the game’s listing on the Microsoft Store. While it did initially have an AO rating on display (as captured by SegmentNext below), visiting the game page now shows a pending rating. SegmentNext also received a statement from Ubisoft that should clear up the confusion. “About the rating, it is a mistake,” a spokesperson said. “It is still pending, so things should change in stores soon.” The final rating will almost certainly be M for Mature, like other games in the series — the Microsoft Store listing even predicts as much. The previous content descriptors fell in line with what we’ve seen in previous games too: “intense violence, blood and gore, sexual themes, partial nudity, [and] real gambling.” Ubisoft later clarified that last content descriptor as well, stating that Mirage doesn’t have lootboxes.

Image via SegmentNext

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage Release Date & Platforms

Ratings aside, Assassin’s Creed fans are waiting to know when they can get their hands on Mirage. At the moment, there is no definitive release date. It’s simply coming sometime in 2023, though an earlier report claimed it would launch in the spring. In any case, it’s headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Preorders are open now, and there are Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s Editions available for each platform.