Is Barbaracle good in Pokémon Go?

Whenever a new Pokémon arrives in Pokémon Go, it adds a new flavor to the current meta and gives players an additional Pokémon to consider for PvP and PvE. For the Sustainability Week event, Binacle and Barbaracle have arrived. Barbaracle is the final form of Binacle. We’ve broken down the best moveset for this Pokémon to use in PvE and PvP, but when you roll up its moveset and its stats, how much good can it do for you? This Pokémon sits right at the middle of the meta, and it all matters what Pokémon you use alongside it.

Barbaracle is Rock and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type moves, but is resistant against Fire, Flying, Ice, Normal, and Poison attacks. When using it in PvP, Barbaracle has a maximum CP of 2,675, an attack of 165, a defense of 173, and a stamina of 150. When using it in PvE battles and raids, Barbaracle has an attack of 194, a defense of 205, and a stamina of 176.

Because of Barbaracle’s CP, you primarily want to use it in the Great League. It stands a better chance of defeating more Pokémon in this category than it would in the Ultra League. You definitely want to avoid using it in the Master League.

How to build Barbaracle’s moveset will matter quite a bit. If you want to defeat more of the meta choices, such as Politoed, Umbreon, Bastiodon, or Skarmory, you want to teach it the Bug-type fast move fury cutter. As a Bug-type attack, it can damage Dark, Grass, and Psychic-types, with Grass-types being a huge advantage for Barbaracle as it is weak to this type. Plus, in the Great and Ultra Leagues, almost every player has a Grass-type to counter the many Water-type Pokémon that have overtaken the meta.

With Barbaracle’s higher defense, you want to use it as a lead or switch Pokémon. It’s weak to a handful of Pokémon, but it can be useful in several situations. We highly recommend making sure you know where to place it in your team whenever you want to use Barbaracle. It’s not going to be obscenely powerful.

Overall, Barbaracle is a decent Pokémon to add to your collection in Pokémon Go. It’s not going to be an absolute monster, but it could be used in specific niche Pokémon teams, and it could be useful in Pokémon Go Great League cups that limit your overall roster. It’s not great. It’s not bad. It sits right in the middle.