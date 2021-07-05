Is Boundary cross platform/crossplay?

Boundary, the upcoming zero gravity tactical shooter from Studio Surgical Scalpels, is set to launch Summer of 2021. This first person shooter aims to defy the established conventions of the FPS genre, separating players from the ground they’ve come to take for granted in other games, and making them fight in the unforgiving vacuum of outer space. Early gameplay footage shows that Boundary plays like a hybrid between a first person shooter and a flight sim.

Aside from that pretty significant change, Boundary isn’t that much different from games like CSGO or Rainbow Six Siege. The game pits teams of players against each other in objective or kill based matches, which mostly consist of short rounds followed by a reset. Each player can pick from a small roster of characters with unique abilities and specializations. Swapping out different gun attachments and suit parts is an essential part of the game’s customization, which also features cosmetic options.

Boundary is set to launch on PC and PlayStation 4, and it should arrive to other platforms later on. Studio Surgical Scalpels has not confirmed whether any form of cross platform or even cross-gen play will be available at launch. However, Boundary technical director Frank Mingbo Li has stated in two separate interviews that the studio would like to implement crossplay features, and that they have successfully tested crossplay between PC and PlayStation 4 during development. While crossplay may not be available immediately, Boundary players could potentially look forward to it arriving down the line.