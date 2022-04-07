Is Cad Bane in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? Answered

A recent favorite antagonist added to the Star Wars franchise is a bounty hunter from Duro named Cad Bane. He has appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and The Book of Boba Fett. With a slowly increasing amount of representation throughout the series, are they in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

Unfortunately for fans of Cad Bane, the unrelenting bounty hunter does not appear in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. While their popularity is growing each time they appear on your screen, they were not involved in any of the maim nine movies focused on in this game. From Episode 1: Phantom Menace to Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, they were never mentioned.

If you are disappointed that Cad Bane is not in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, there is potential for them to appear at some point with an update, but we wouldn’t bet on it. The game focuses on the main story revolving around the Skywalker line, but that being said, a potential Clone Wars DLC would he a welcome addition to what is already here. If Cad Bane is ever announced to be coming to the game we will update this article.