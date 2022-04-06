Is Cal Kestis in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

Cal Kestis is one of the most memorable Star Wars characters in recent memory, so does he make an appearance in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? His path is shrouded in mystery.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is one of the greatest games in the franchise. Developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by EA, the action title scored highly among critics and fans for its excellent combat mechanics and stunning world design, among other reasons. Unfortunately this clout for Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order isn’t reflected in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga as Cal Kestis does not make an appearance in the game.

Disney and LucasFilm likely own the rights to the character as Jedi: Fallen Order is a licensed game, but Cal Kestis isn’t planned for the upcoming DLC of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. What we do know is that we’re getting DLC characters from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Mandolorian Season 2, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch over the coming months.

If Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a huge success, perhaps the publisher WB Games will have a second DLC roadmap with video game characters like Cal Kestis and Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2017)’s Iden Versio. With hundreds of playable heroes and villains already in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, however, the Force may not be strong with us.

On the other hand, Disney is taking more notice of Cal Kestis as his lightsaber is now available at their theme parks in Galaxy’s Edge. We also have heard rumors of a Jedi: Fallen Order sequel reveal on May 4.