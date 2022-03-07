All DLC Character Packs for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Force will soon be with us when Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, but the fun doesn’t stop when it releases on April 5. Later on, it will be receiving all-new DLC packs with characters from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Mandolorian, and more. Here’s everything we know.

Launch Day DLC for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

When the game releases, there will already be four DLC packs available to download. First, The Mandolorian Season 1 and Solo: A Star Wars Story will be getting character DLC packs. The Mandolorian will include the titular character alongside a non-playable Grogu, Greef Karga, Cara Dune, as well as IG-11 and Kuili.

Image via WB Games

The Solo: A Star Wars Story pack will get a young Han Solo, young Chewbacca, young Lando Calrissian, Qi’ra, Tobias Beckett, and Enfys Nest onto the Lego scene that TT Games has created.

The other two packs available at launch are The Classic Characters and The Trooper Pack. Those who have gained early access will be able to use Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Lando Calrissian at launch. However, this specific pack will come out on April 19 for those who have the Character Collection or those who want to purchase it seperately.

Meanwhile, the Trooper Pack will be available to those who preorder the digital version of the game. They include the Death Trooper, Incinerator Trooper, Range Trooper, Imperial Shore Trooper, and Mimban Stormtrooper. These characters will be available on May 4 for Character Collection owners or through an individual purchase of the pack.

Rogue One and TV series DLC

After the launch of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, there will be a Rogue One: A Star Wars Story character pack on April 19. This will include the movie’s heroes and villains such as Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbu, and Director Krennic.

Lastly (for now), The Mandalorian Season 2 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be getting character packs. Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand, and Moff Gideon will take part in The Mandolorian Season 2’s pack, while Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo from will be thrust into the game from Star Wars: The Bad Batch‘s pack.

No other characters packs have been announced for the game yet, but there are new Star Wars shows coming our way to Disney+, such as the Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor series. Whether or not we’ll see new Lego characters packs based on these upcoming titles is yet to be known.